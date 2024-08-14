Author J.K. Rowling and billionaire businessman Elon Musk have been named in Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s lawsuit filed with French authorities over alleged acts of aggravated cyber harassment.
Nabil Boudi, the Olympic gold medallist’s Paris-based lawyer, told Variety the pair were both named in the criminal complaint posted to the anti-online hatred centre of the public prosecutor’s office last week.
The suit was filed against Musk’s social media network X, formerly known as Twitter, meaning it was filed against unknown persons, as per French law. This ensures “the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” including those who may have written hateful messages under pseudonyms, Boudi said.
Nonetheless, the complaint mentions many famous figures.