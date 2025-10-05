As evidenced by Australia in their 2-0 Chappell-Hadlee series victory at Mount Maunganui this week, the shortest format has increasingly become a power game, where batting units are capable of clearing boundary ropes as far down the order as possible.

Given his status as a casually contracted player with New Zealand Cricket, Williamson hasn’t played a T20 for his country since last year’s World Cup in the Caribbean. The conclusion of that tournament saw him opt out of his central contract and relinquish the white-ball captaincy to Mitchell Santner.

And in the time since Williamson last played a T20I, New Zealand’s options at the top of the order have only gone from strength to strength.

Building towards the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February, the duo of Finn Allen and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert loom as the likely opening pair.

Kane Williamson. Photo / Getty Images

Even after missing the Australia series with a facial laceration, Rachin Ravindra is almost certain to be first preference at No 3 – Williamson even vacated that position for him at last year’s tournament.

An unbeaten century in Ravindra’s absence has thrust Tim Robinson into the conversation for a top-three spot, while Devon Conway will also be in the mix for the 15-man squad, considering his ability to keep wicket.

If the Black Caps want to opt for a power approach, Williamson would be at the bottom of that list of top-order options.

And considering the middle-order spots for Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham and the up-and-coming Bevon Jacobs to contest, Williamson’s status as a nailed-on selection might not be as secure as it has been in past years.

What Williamson might lack in power, though, he makes up for in batting intelligence, as well as tactical nous and leadership.

But, as explained by Black Caps coach Rob Walter, the true strength of any squad is shown by the players who are missing as much as it is by those who are selected.

“Ultimately, when things are operating the way they should, everyone’s not fighting for their position, but understands competition for places is there,” Walter said.

“You want your best crop of players on the park and in the squad. They’re all quality players; at the end of the day, there’s going to be a quality player left out, whoever that may be.

“The stronger the player that’s left out, the better the system. Whoever that’s going to be, we want competition for places in our team.

Kane Williamson leaves the field after his dismissal against the West Indies. Photo / AP

“We want guys to understand that performance is important, but also to understand we’ll try to be as consistent as we possibly can to give guys opportunities to play.

“With T20 cricket, the way it’s being played now is tough. To find consistency is one of the challenges. So we need to understand and appreciate that.”

Where, then, would Williamson fit in?

As a casually contracted player, Williamson has to make himself available for selection throughout the summer, with series against England and the West Indies at home and India away still to come before the World Cup squad is finalised.

The Herald understands that while Williamson made himself unavailable to face Australia, after spending the New Zealand winter in England with his young family, he is now expected to commit himself to selection going forward.

That starts as early as the end of this week, when New Zealand’s squads to face England in three T20Is and three ODIs are named.

Even as coach, and having been in dialogue with Williamson before he skipped the Black Caps’ tour of Zimbabwe, Walter is yet to finalise just how involved his best batter will be, not just against England, but beyond, in all formats.

“We’re still in conversation as to what this summer is going to look like,” Walter explained. “He will play, there’s no doubt about that. What and where is still in discussion.

“It’s a two-part conversation. The priority for each year will be the marquee event. This year it’s the T20 World Cup, but also along with test cricket and the start of the World Test Championship.

“It’s [about] being cognisant of all the cricket in front of us. The reality is we’re dealing with all the guys on casual contracts being in different positions from a playing point of view.

“Availability goes with that. It’s [about] being respectful of that and understanding there are guys who you have a conversation with around availability.

“Kane is one of those. He deserves the opportunity to sit and talk about what the rest of his year will look like.

“The most important thing is that he wants to play for his country. Nutting out exactly what that looks like can take an extra week or two, but he deserves that.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.