Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the Black Caps’ Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia after suffering a cut to his face in training.

The 25-year-old collided with an advertising hoarding during a fielding drill on Tuesday and suffered a deep laceration that has required stitches.

Acting captain Michael Bracewell had labelled Ravindra as “touch and go” after the accident, but the Black Caps will take no risks.

The all-rounder was in line to bat at No 3 for the Black Caps in the three Twenty20 matches but will now leave the squad to heal.

“We’re all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series,” coach Rob Walter said.