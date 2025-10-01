Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v Australia: Rachin Ravindra ruled out of Chappell-Hadlee series with facial laceration

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the Black Caps’ Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia after suffering a cut to his face in training.

The 25-year-old collided with an advertising hoarding during a fielding drill on Tuesday and suffered a deep laceration that has required stitches.

Acting captain Michael Bracewell had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save