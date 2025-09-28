On top of that, Vettori has also tried his hand on the franchise circuit, with stints in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad – as well as the Caribbean Premier League with the Barbados Royals.
“Anyone who’s in the coaching world, particularly for the likes of Brendon [McCullum], myself, Stephen [Fleming] and Shane Bond, who’ve played for New Zealand, that when those roles come up, there’s not an expectation, but conversations around that,” Vettori explained.
“But it just probably wouldn’t have worked for me, in terms of the lifestyle I have with the Australian team, and T20 stuff.
“I know Robbie pretty well, and he’s going to be able to carry on the excellent job that Steady did.”
What’s more, given the high density of cricket at both international and franchise levels, Vettori doesn’t see his position on head coaching changing in the near future.
“I’m quite content with things I have going on at the moment,” he continued. “Head coaching is all-encompassing. You don’t have the ability to step away from it at any time.
“Even when you’re off tour, the expectations on the head coach are immense.
“It’s not something I’m looking at, at the moment.”
Given the success Vettori has had with Australia, it’s not a surprise he’s not planning on leaving any time soon, either.
This summer will see Australia host England for five Ashes tests over the holiday period, as well as preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 2026.
Furthermore, according to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, the former Kiwi captain’s presence is more than welcome, even if he is behind enemy lines.
He’s one of only two players – along with India’s Kapil Dev – to score more than 4000 test runs along with taking 300 wickets, while his record of 437 matches for New Zealand across all formats is only bettered by Ross Taylor.
However, the great sadness for Vettori was that his retirement in 2015 came right before the Black Caps’ rise in all formats, where Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson separately led New Zealand through its golden generation.
In 2019, the Black Caps were beaten in the final of the 50-over World Cup, before making amends with the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021. The 2021 T20 World Cup final followed that, as well as reaching the decider in this year’s Champions Trophy, even if both ended in defeat.
Just because he was on the outside for it, though, doesn’t mean Vettori wasn’t able to enjoy what his former teammates were able to achieve.
“It’s been exceptional, it’s probably New Zealand’s greatest success in the history of the game.
“You think back to the World Test Championship, the ability to make multiple finals and be a presence in all three formats for such an extended period of time.
“You look at the individuals who’ve played in that time, we’ve got six or seven of our greatest players ever, playing at the same time.
“For me, while I haven’t been with Australia, it’s been a lot of fun to watch. Since I’ve been with the Australian team, there’s admiration about how they’ve gone about it and how successful they’ve been.”
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.