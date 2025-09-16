Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v Australia: Mitchell Santner loses fitness race, Michael Bracewell named captain

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Sport News Update | Geordie Beamish wins 3000 metre steeplechase and Black Caps coach Rob Walter backs batter Finn Allen.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Captain Mitchell Santner has lost his fitness race for the start of the New Zealand cricket season and will miss the Black Caps’ three-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

Santner, 33, won’t be risked as he recovers from a sports hernia suffered playing in England’s The Hundred competition last month, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save