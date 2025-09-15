This year, a foot injury sustained playing in America’s Major League Cricket has so far left Allen sidelined and unable to link up with new Black Caps coach Rob Walter. That will extend to the start of the Kiwi summer, where Allen will miss this month’s three match T20 series with Australia.
That Major League Cricket (MLC) stint also saw Allen hammer a record 151 runs off 51 balls for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom, with 114 of those coming from sixes alone.
But having himself worked with power hitters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen during his time as South Africa’s white ball coach, Walter is well versed in getting the best out of some of the game’s most explosive players.
And, in Allen’s case, Walter already knows exactly what he brings to the table.
“Finn does play a nice attacking brand of cricket, as we’ve seen,” he told the Herald. “We saw in the MLC, 150 off 50 [balls] is pretty special.
“To be fair, it fits in with the way we want to play. We pride ourselves on being adaptable, but the guys at the front are the guys who set the tone for the game.
“He’s definitely a guy who does that for us.”
Despite his clear potential as a genuine match-winner, Allen’s place as a Black Cap is shrouded by misunderstanding.