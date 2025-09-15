Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps: What does Finn Allen’s future hold as T20 freelancer re-commits to New Zealand?

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For everything he’s already achieved in cricket, it’s almost scary to think that the Black Caps are yet to truly see the full potential of Finn Allen.

Since making his debut at the start of 2021, Allen’s four years in international cricket at the highest level have been equal parts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save