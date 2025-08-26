Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Black Caps v Australia: Will O’Rourke’s stress fracture highlights cricket’s biggest problem

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Sports Update: Visma Lease a Bike’s bikes stolen before Vuelta stage three.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From the day he was named Black Caps head coach, Rob Walter has been consistent in saying that finding the balance between players’ club and international commitments will be his biggest challenge.

Now, with Will O’Rourke sidelined for at least three months with a stress fracture in his back, that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save