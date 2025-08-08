Advertisement
Black Caps v Zimbabwe: Centuries aplenty as New Zealand bat out record-breaking day in Bulawayo

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Matt Henry claimed another 5/40 at Queen’s Sports Club, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 125. Video / Three NOW
The Black Caps are on course to crush Zimbabwe, and seal a 2-0 series sweep in the process, after dominating day two of the second test in Bulawayo.

When Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss on day one, he declared the pitch used for this test would be a

