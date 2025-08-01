In his first bow as New Zealand test captain, Mitchell Santner topped New Zealand’s bowling figures with 4/27, and continued to showcase his worth as a test spinner since returning to the side during the Black Caps’ 3-0 series win over India last year.

And while he didn’t take the field after lunch, O’Rourke also impressed with figures of 3/28, made up of three of Zimbabwe’s top four, by showing an un-Kiwi hostility with ball in hand.

For all the success that short-pitched bowling brought on day two, O’Rourke going full yielded the first wicket of the morning, when he drew Nick Welch’s edge through to Tom Blundell for four, after Zimbabwe had added just three runs to their overnight total.

Nightwatchman Vincent Masekesa made a nuisance of himself and ate up 40 balls for his two runs, before he too fell to O’Rourke, as a bouncer took the glove and carried to Rachin Ravindra diving forward at short leg.

At 53/4, Zimbabwe’s two senior batters - Sean Williams and captain Craig Ervine - came together, and at the very least reduced the deficit to less than 100 runs, as they saw off the opening spells of O’Rourke and Henry.

Smith’s absence left the Black Caps with a serious hole in the bowling attack, which had to be filled by the part-time seamers of Daryl Mitchell, and the less-than-effective spin of Michael Bracewell.

A paddle-sweep for four by Ervine not only raised the fifty stand with Williams, but took Zimbabwe’s score past 100, as New Zealand’s lead slowly trickled away.

But having held himself back all morning, Santner’s introduction earned the breakthrough, as Williams was strangled down leg and caught by Blundell, one short of a half-century, ending the partnership on 57, and leaving Zimbabwe 110/5 before the collapse.

With the loss of his partner, Ervine fell in the next over when he edged Henry behind to Blundell for 22, with the hosts still 48 runs in arrears, as lunch arrived at 114/6.

After the break, though, any chances for the Black Caps to strike ultimately went against them.

Wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga was given a life on one after the break, when he was put down by Bracewell off Henry, before an LBW shout against Sikanda Raza was turned down by the umpire.

However, Zimbabwe could only keep Henry out for so long, and Raza’s skyward pull shot was accepted by Ravindra at midwicket at 119/7, leaving the hosts out of recognised batters.

At the other end, Santner produced a classic spinner’s dismissal, as a ball from around the wicket straightened past the outside edge of Newman Nyamhuri (one), and crashed into off-stump, and left the Black Caps two wickets away from an innings victory.

But having bowled 11 consecutive overs either side of lunch, Henry was given a rest, and Zimbabwe were able to take the test into a fourth innings.

Batting at No 10, Blessing Muzarabani took the attack to the spinners, notably Bracewell, as back-to-back boundaries cut the lead to single figures, as Tsiga hammered four past long-on to condemn the Black Caps to batting again.

Having dropped Muzarabani on seven, sub fielder Ajaz Patel atoned to take the ninth wicket with a catch at cover, as Zimbabwe frustrated the depleted Kiwi attack.

After surviving for an innings-high 83 deliveries, Tsiga finally fell to give Santner his fourth, as Zimbabwe’s innings was wrapped up for 165.

Needing just single figures to take the first test, a pull shot from Conway wiped off half of the target in one go, before he dragged Nyamhuri (1/x) onto middle stump, before Henry Nicholls pulled through midwicket to complete the victory.

New Zealand, though, will now use the two days extra rest to count the cost of their win, given the injury clouds over Smith and O’Rourke. The second and final test begins at the same venue on August 7.

Zimbabwe 149 & 165 (Santner 4/27; Williams 49)

New Zealand 307 & 8/1 (Nicholls 4*, Conway 4; Nyamhuri 1/8)