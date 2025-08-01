Advertisement
Updated

Black Caps v Zimbabwe result: Matt Henry takes nine wickets as New Zealand claim victory inside three days

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Black Caps have claimed the first test against Zimbabwe inside three days in Bulawayo, and taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

After bowling their hosts out for 165 with the final ball of the afternoon session, New Zealand needed 14 deliveries to reel in their eight-run target

