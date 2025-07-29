Advertisement
Black Caps v Zimbabwe: Tom Latham ruled out of first test, Mitchell Santner to captain New Zealand

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tom Latham will miss the first test against Zimbabwe. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps test captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the first test against Zimbabwe starting tomorrow with a shoulder injury.

Latham suffered the injury while fielding during a Twenty20 match for Birmingham earlier this month and has not recovered sufficiently to be included in the side in Bulawayo.

