Tom Latham will miss the first test against Zimbabwe. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps v Zimbabwe: Tom Latham ruled out of first test, Mitchell Santner to captain New Zealand

Black Caps test captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the first test against Zimbabwe starting tomorrow with a shoulder injury.

Latham suffered the injury while fielding during a Twenty20 match for Birmingham earlier this month and has not recovered sufficiently to be included in the side in Bulawayo.

He will remain with the squad with the hope he will be fit for the second test starting August 7. All-rounder Glenn Phillips was previously ruled out of the series with a groin injury with Michael Bracewell named as a replacement for the first test only.

New Zealand white-ball captain Mitch Santner will lead the team, becoming New Zealand’s 32nd men’s test captain.

Santner (30 test caps) assumes the role fresh off a T20I Tri-Series victory in Harare where New Zealand remained undefeated throughout the five-match series.