Live updates of the Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Zimbabwe in Harare.

The hosts are attempting to finish on a high after a winless campaign so far. The Black Caps are already through to Saturday’s final where they will face South Africa.

New Zealand cruise past Proteas in Twenty20 Tri-series final dress rehearsal

The Black Caps have claimed bragging rights in their Twenty20 Tri-series final dress rehearsal against South Africa, taking an eight-wicket victory over the Proteas in Harare.

Given hosts Zimbabwe are winless from their first three matches – two against South Africa and one against the Black Caps – these two sides will meet again at the same venue on Saturday (NZ time) to decide the series’ victor.

After winning the toss and bowling first, New Zealand restricted South Africa to 134/8 from their 20 overs, before reaching their 135-run target with seven wickets and 25 balls in hand.

Even having rotated the bowling attack, with leader Matt Henry rested, Adam Milne (2/21) led the way with the ball, and was ably supported by captain Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Jacob Duffy (2/33).

Then, come time to bat, Tim Seifert anchored New Zealand’s chase with an unbeaten 66, laden with six boundaries and two sixes, having added half-century stands with Devon Conway (19) and an unbroken partnership of 51 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (20 not out) to guide New Zealand home.

“Our bowlers bowled very well on that wicket,” said Seifert. “On the whole, our bowlers have been outstanding this Tri-series.

“For us batters, it’s always nice batting second on wickets like that. You get an upper hand of what the wicket’s going to play like.

“It was a good display from the bowlers and the batters today.”

Playing his second match of the series, Milne struck with his third ball – rooting Proteas skipper Rassie van der Dussen’s off-stump, after being hit over mid-on for four on the previous ball.

From there, South Africa were unable to build any partnerships of significance against the Proteas’ depleted batting line-up, with a 30-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (41) and George Linde (30 not out) the best on offer.

Once Hendricks fell in the 17th over – caught by Michael Bracewell off Duffy – South Africa’s hopes of any sort of defendable target went with him.

In response, Seifert and Conway added a 51-run partnership, taking only 30 balls to add the half-century stand.

Seifert was given a life on zero, when he was dropped at long-off by Andile Simelane off Linde, and made the absolute most of the reprieve, as the opening pair worked the target to less than a run-a-ball needed.

The wicket-keeper took 38 balls to raise his 50, highlighted by his aggression off South Africa’s spinners, and reached his milestone by sending Senuran Muthusamy down the ground for the first six of the innings.

Even as he lost Rachin Ravindra (3) and Mark Chapman (10), Seifert kept his composure and was joined by Mitchell in the 11th over.

From there, the duo were untroubled, as Seifert belted Kwena Maphaka to the long-on boundary to complete the chase, and give the Black Caps their third win in succession under Rob Walter.

The Black Caps will have one final chance to tune up for the Tri-series final, when they meet the already vanquished Zimbabwe on Thursday night.

South Africa 134/8 (Hendricks 41; Milne 2/21, Santner 2/26, Duffy 2/33)

New Zealand 135/3 (Seifert 66 not out; Muthusamy 2/24)

New Zealand won by seven wickets