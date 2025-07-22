Sport panel: Sports reporters Chris Reive and Nathan Limm join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the All Blacks series sweep, the Warriors' win and more from the world of sport

The Black Caps have claimed bragging rights in their Twenty20 Tri-series final dress rehearsal against South Africa, taking an eight-wicket victory over the Proteas in Harare.

Given hosts Zimbabwe are winless from their first three matches – two against South Africa and one against the Black Caps – these two sides will meet again at the same venue on Saturday (NZ time) to decide the series’ victor.

After winning the toss and bowling first, New Zealand restricted South Africa to 134/8 from their 20 overs, before reaching their 135-run target with seven wickets and 25 balls in hand.

Even having rotated the bowling attack, with leader Matt Henry rested, Adam Milne (2/21) led the way with the ball, and was ably supported by captain Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Jacob Duffy (2/33).

Then, come time to bat, Tim Seifert anchored New Zealand’s chase with an unbeaten 66, laden with six boundaries and two sixes, having added half-century stands with Devon Conway (19) and an unbroken partnership of 51 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (20 not out) to guide New Zealand home.