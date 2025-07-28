The only new name is Northern Districts fast bowler Matthew Fisher, a genuine quick, who is likely battling Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy for the third bowling spot behind the established duo Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke.

Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel are the spin bowling options in the squad, with Patel having a chance to continue his fine record outside of New Zealand, where he has taken all of his 85 wickets. Both are likely to play, although Bracewell’s inclusion for the first test may change that.

Henry Nicholls is also in the squad, having last played in 2023, but has the likes of recent test regulars Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell in his way to replace Williamson’s position in the batting order.

Black Caps squad

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

Zimbabwe squad

Craig Ervine (captain), Ben Curran, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Tanunurwa Makoni, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.

The Black Caps ‘perfect’ coach Rob Walter

The other newcomer to the Black Caps is of course the man in charge. It will be Rob Walter’s first test and so far he’s made the perfect start at the helm of the Black Caps, with five Twenty20 victories to take out the Tri-Series. The 49-year-old South African will coach all formats until the end of the T20 World Cup in November 2028. He replaces Gary Stead who coached New Zealand to 27 test wins, the most by a Black Caps coach.

New Black Caps coach Rob Walter. Photo / Photosport

Are there World Test Championship points on the line in New Zealand-Zimbabwe series?

No. Zimbabwe are not one of the nine teams competing in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship edition. The Black Caps don’t begin their WTC campaign until the home series against West Indies in December.

The Black Caps have never lost a test against Zimbabwe...

New Zealand and Zimbabwe have played 17 tests, dating back to their first meeting in 1992, and the Black Caps have won 11 with six draws. They have also won the last six straight tests against Zimbabwe, the most recent draw being in 2000 at the Basin Reserve.

The last time the two sides met was nine years ago, two tests at Bulawayo. Latham, Nicholls and Santner are the only members of the current squad who have faced Zimbabwe in a test.

Zimbabwe are coming off four successive heavy defeats, three by an innings. The last one was this month to South Africa when Proteas captain Wiann Mulder made 367 before declaring short of Brian Lara’s test record. Zimbabwe’s last 15 tests had a return of 12 defeats, two draws and one win against Bangladesh.

The closest Zimbabwe have come to beating the Black Caps was in 2011, when they fell 35 runs short of a fourth innings chase of 366 with New Zealand capturing the final wicket after drinks in the final session on day five.

The 1997 test could have also gone Zimbabwe’s way, ending in a draw with New Zealand needing 11 more runs to win with just two wickets left.

When does play start in the first test?

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 8pm NZT.

First session: 8pm-10pm

Second session: 10.40pm-12.40am

Third session: 1am-3am

How to watch Black Caps v Zimbabwe test series

The Herald will have live updates from 8pm each day.

ThreeNow is broadcasting the tests live and free.

TAB odds Black Caps v Zimbabwe

New Zealand win $1.11

Draw $9.25

Zimbabwe win $11.50