Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor celebrating a century at the ODI 2015 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor is set to face the Black Caps just days after his three-and-a-half-year ban from cricket is lifted, according to reports.

Taylor was handed the ban in 2022 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code after he admitted to taking money from match-fixers in India – but claimed he never fixed or manipulated games.

His ban officially expires on Saturday, after which he will be named in the Zimbabwe test squad to face the Black Caps, with the first test beginning on July 30, Cricinfo reports.

The 39-year-old has previously played 34 tests including leading Zimbabwe to a close defeat to the Black Caps in 2011, in which he scored a century in the fourth innings before the home side fell 34 runs short of victory.

Taylor admitted he took money from match-fixers who tried to blackmail him into manipulating international games with a secret video of him using cocaine on a visit to India in 2019.