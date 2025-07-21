Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Black Caps v Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor set to return after three-year ban

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor celebrating a century at the ODI 2015 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor celebrating a century at the ODI 2015 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor is set to face the Black Caps just days after his three-and-a-half-year ban from cricket is lifted, according to reports.

Taylor was handed the ban in 2022 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code after he admitted to taking money from match-fixers in India –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save