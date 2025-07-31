White Ferns captain Sophie Devine lifts the trophy as players celebrate winning the Women's T20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps and White Ferns look set to face qualification tournaments for the Los Angeles Olympics with the ICC planning to approve a continental qualification system, putting both New Zealand teams on the outer.

Cricinfo reports the ICC is likely to confirm a continental qualification system which will be based on current T20 world rankings, with Australia in line to grab the men’s and women’s automatic spots for the Oceania region.

A continental qualification system fits with the Olympic ethos of a global tournament, but the likes of New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are punished for being from stronger cricketing regions. Under a continental qualification system, a side could be ranked No 2 in the world and still miss out on an automatic spot.

Despite both being currently ranked fourth in the world T20 rankings, the Black Caps and White Ferns – who are also the reigning T20 World Cup champions – would need to earn a spot at the Los Angeles Olympics through a likely qualification tournament.

Six teams each in the men’s and women’s categories will contest for Olympic medals in both men’s and women’s competitions.