Then, replying in the final session, the Black Caps’ openers added the highest partnership of the day to reach the close at 92/0, and ate into a sizeable chunk of Zimbabwe’s total.

Without a test century since January 2023, Devon Conway anchored the Black Caps with an unbeaten 51, ably supported by Will Young, who was not out with 41 at stumps.

Devon Conway added an unbeaten 51 on day one of the first test against Zimbabwe. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

And, given New Zealand effectively bat down to Henry at No 10, day two could be a long one for Zimbabwe.

While this test marks the first for the Black Caps under Rob Walter - who already claimed the Twenty20 Tri-series with their hosts and South Africa - it’s also a significant one for the Kiwi seam attack.

Fully fledged as New Zealand’s premier bowler, Henry continued his exploits with the ball to end any hopes of an intimidating first innings score for Zimbabwe; making the most of seam movement and swing with the new ball, before returning to wrap up the tail.

He wasn’t alone, either. Having been forced to sit out of New Zealand’s last test of the home summer to accommodate Tim Southee’s farewell, Nathan Smith took his chance to finish with 3/20.

Meanwhile, despite going wicketless, Will O’Rourke also gave the hosts more than they bargained for, with his natural length troubling batters on both the front and back foot.

Playing in whites for the first time since December 2024, it took Henry little time to slip back into his role as the leader of New Zealand’s attack, and removed Zimbabwe’s openers in identical fashion - both caught by Will Young at third slip.

An unconvincing poke from Brian Bennett (6) yielded an edge that was well snapped up low to Young’s right, before a repeat dose had Ben Curran (13) four overs later.

Henry was perhaps unfortunate not to have a third; as he hit Nick Welch on the front pad, however - given Zimbabwean cricket’s financial plight - no Decision Review System (DRS) is in place for the series.

There was no such misfortune for Smith, who picked up his first when Sean Williams dragged back onto his stumps for two at 31/3, as the Black Caps convincingly claimed the first hour.

Needing a partnership, Zimbabwe’s fourth wicket pair of Ervine and Welch ate up 90 balls, however Henry’s return before lunch saw the end of the latter’s stay for 27, as an edge to second slip was gratefully accepted by Michael Bracewell, as the break arrived at 67/4.

Either side of lunch, Henry made it two wickets in the over, as Sikandar Raza (2) was bounced out for just two, as Tom Blundell dived forward to take the catch behind the stumps.

But as the ball got older - and Zimbabwe’s sixth-wicket pair rode their luck in a 54-run partnership - the Black Caps were forced to be patient in their attempts to break through.

After watching the rest of his top order fall, captain Craig Ervine was put down by Smith off his own bowling, and edged Santner past a diving Daryl Mitchell at slip on 22.

Matt Henry stood out on the first day of the Black Caps v Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket.

Along the same lines, wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga was grassed by Conway on 19 when he cut to backward point off O’Rourke, as he and Ervine raised their milestone in 133 balls.

Smith’s return, though, saw the end of both. Firstly, by trapping Ervine LBW for 39 with a ball that swung back into the left-hander, and then did the same to the right-handed Tsiga for 30, as Zimbabwe reached tea at 138/7.

As he’d done after lunch, Henry struck again to start the final session, either side of a shambolic runout that saw the back of Vincent Masekesa for seven.

A bouncer to Newman Nyamhuri ballooned to Young to give Henry his fifth wicket - his fifth in test cricket - before wrapping up the innings when Blessing Muzarabani’s leading edge was held by Santner at cover.

In response, Young and Conway - who have never opened together in test cricket before - added a half-century stand in just 81 deliveries to further hammer home New Zealand’s position.

Young was greeted with a short and wide delivery first ball, which he had no hesitation in cutting for four to kickstart the Black Caps’ innings, with just under a session to navigate before the close.

The right-hander, still yet to cement a permanent spot in New Zealand’s order was his trademark self, appearing to effortlessly push the ball into gaps left by a Zimbabwe side hunting wickets.

Conway, on the other hand, was forced to weather a storm of short-pitched bowling, before finding his touch, including a number of eye-catching drives off the front foot, and raised his 50 late in the day, needing 83 balls - having hit eight boundaries.

The only real threat to Conway came on 38, when a ball from Nyamhuri struck him on the knee, and left in clear pain.

Other than that, though, this was a day that went completely to plan, and completely to script for the Black Caps.

Zimbabwe 149 (Henry 6/39, Smith 3/20; Ervine 39)

New Zealand 92/0 (Conway 51 not out, Young 41 not out)