Henry rolls Zimbabwe, before Conway gives Black Caps control in Bulawayo

In the history of test cricket, New Zealand have never lost to Zimbabwe.

And, if the first day in Bulawayo is anything to go by, that record will stand for another week at the very least.

Even without injured captain Tom Latham, and central figures Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps have ended day one 57 runs behind their hosts, with all 10 wickets in hand on a surface that should get better to bat on over the coming days.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner can be content with his charges’ work, as the Black Caps will return on day two with intent to push for victory, and an unassailable lead in a two-test series that falls outside of the World Test Championship.

Matt Henry once again shone in his role as the leader of New Zealand’s attack, as his 6/39 skittled Zimbabwe for just 149 on a surface that captain Craig Ervine chose to bat on after winning the toss.

Then, replying in the final session, the Black Caps’ openers added the highest partnership of the day to reach the close at 92/0, and ate into a sizeable chunk of Zimbabwe’s total.

Without a test century since January 2023, Devon Conway anchored the Black Caps with an unbeaten 51, ably supported by Will Young, who was not out with 41 at stumps.

And, given New Zealand effectively bat down to Henry at No 10, day two could be a long one for Zimbabwe.

While this test marks the first for the Black Caps under Rob Walter – who already claimed the Twenty20 Tri-series with their hosts and South Africa – it’s also a significant one for the Kiwi seam attack.

Fully fledged as New Zealand’s premier bowler, Henry continued his exploits with the ball to end any hopes of an intimidating first-innings score for Zimbabwe; making the most of seam movement and swing with the new ball, before returning to wrap up the tail.

He wasn’t alone, either. Having been forced to sit out New Zealand’s last test of the home summer to accommodate Tim Southee’s farewell, Nathan Smith took his chance to finish with 3/20.

Meanwhile, despite going wicketless, Will O’Rourke also gave the hosts more than they bargained for, with his natural length troubling batters on both the front and back foot.

Playing in whites for the first time since December 2024, it took Henry little time to slip back into his role as the leader of New Zealand’s attack, and removed Zimbabwe’s openers in identical fashion – both caught by Will Young at third slip.

An unconvincing poke from Brian Bennett (6) yielded an edge that was well snapped up low to Young’s right, before a repeat dose had Ben Curran (13) four overs later.

Henry was perhaps unfortunate not to have a third; as he hit Nick Welch on the front pad, however – given Zimbabwean cricket’s financial plight – no Decision Review System is in place for the series.

There was no such misfortune for Smith, who picked up his first when Sean Williams dragged back onto his stumps for two at 31/3, as the Black Caps convincingly claimed the first hour.

Needing a partnership, Zimbabwe’s fourth wicket pair of Ervine and Welch ate up 90 balls; however, Henry’s return before lunch saw the end of the latter’s stay for 27. An edge to second slip was gratefully accepted by Michael Bracewell, as the break arrived at 67/4.

Either side of lunch, Henry made it two wickets in the over, as Sikandar Raza (2) was bounced out for just two, Tom Blundell diving forward to take the catch behind the stumps.

But as the ball got older – and Zimbabwe’s sixth-wicket pair rode their luck in a 54-run partnership – the Black Caps were forced to be patient in their attempts to break through.

After watching the rest of his top order fall, Ervine was put down by Smith off his own bowling, and edged Santner past a diving Daryl Mitchell at slip on 22.

Along the same lines, wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga was grassed by Conway on 19 when he cut to backward point off O’Rourke, as he and Ervine raised their milestone in 133 balls.

Smith’s return, though, saw the end of both. Firstly, by trapping Ervine LBW for 39 with a ball that swung back into the left-hander, and then did the same to the right-handed Tsiga for 30, as Zimbabwe reached tea at 138/7.

As he’d done after lunch, Henry struck again to start the final session, either side of a shambolic runout that saw the back of Vincent Masekesa for seven.

A bouncer to Newman Nyamhuri ballooned to Young to give Henry his fifth wicket – the fifth time he’s taken a five-wicket bag in test cricket – before wrapping up the innings when Blessing Muzarabani’s leading edge was held by Santner at cover.

In response, Young and Conway – who had never opened together in test cricket before – added a half-century stand in just 81 deliveries to further hammer home New Zealand’s position.

Young was greeted with a short and wide delivery first ball, which he had no hesitation in cutting for four to kickstart the Black Caps’ innings, with just under a session to navigate before the close.

The right-hander, still yet to cement a permanent spot in New Zealand’s order, was his trademark self, appearing to effortlessly push the ball into gaps left by a Zimbabwe side hunting wickets.

Conway, on the other hand, was forced to weather a storm of short-pitched bowling, before finding his touch, including a number of eye-catching drives off the front foot. He raised his 50 late in the day, needing 83 balls and having hit eight boundaries.

The only real threat to Conway came on 38, when a ball from Nyamhuri struck him on the knee, leaving him in clear pain.

Other than that, though, this was a day that went completely to script for the Black Caps.

Zimbabwe 149 (Henry 6/39, Smith 3/20; Ervine 39)

New Zealand 92/0 (Conway 51 not out, Young 41 not out)