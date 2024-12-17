The seamer also added 2220 runs – sitting fourth on test cricket’s six-hitting charts with 98 – with a high score of 77 not out, set on debut in 2008.

Mitchell Santner wrapped up the innings on Tuesday to add 4-85 to the 3-7 he secured in the first innings, notching 76 and 49 with the bat to claim his second player-of-the-match award in as many tests.

The Hamiltonian earned that same honour with a 13-wicket haul in the second-test win over India in Pune, before missing the third test of that historic sweep and being omitted as England grabbed victory in the first two matches of this series.

Harry Brook cracked consecutive centuries as the tourists took an unassailable 2-0 lead with wins in Christchurch and Wellington, his 350 runs enough to be named player of the series – despite scoring only one in Hamilton.

After being dismissed by Will O’Rourke for a golden duck on day two – as England crumbled to 143 in reply to their hosts’ 347 – Brook represented England’s best hope of an improbable comeback on day four.

Kane Williamson had hit a 33rd test century on day three as the Black Caps plundered 453, setting England a target of 658 that exceeded the world record by 239 runs.

With England resuming today on 18-2, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root put on 104 from 125 balls to provide their side with the smallest sliver of hope. But after Root was trapped in front by Santner, the wickets continued to tumble.

O’Rourke eliminated all doubt by dismissing Brook for the second time in the match, his extra bounce seeing the Black Caps’ young bowling star triumph over England’s new batting dynamo.

England lost their last seven wickets for 112 runs as the match ended in a hurry shortly after lunch, with Ben Stokes opting against batting after suffering a hamstring injury while bowling on day three.

The skipper had declared himself available if required but there would be no miracle. Instead, it was a success for the home side that at least salvaged some pride following their humbling earlier in the series – and a victory to toast the end of an all-time great.

Kris Shannon has been a sports journalist since 2011 and covers a variety of codes for the Herald. Reporting on Grant Elliott’s six at Eden Park in 2015 was a career highlight.