Devon Conway added an unbeaten 51 on day one of the first test against Zimbabwe. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

One of only two Kiwi batters to pass 50 on a tricky pitch in the first test, Conway stepped up as a senior player in the absence of Tom Latham and Kane Williamson.

Got out at an inopportune moment in the first test for 88, more than made up for it in the second with 153 - his second-best test score after his 200 on debut at Lord’s.

Will Young - 6

2 tests: 115 runs at 57.50, 1 50, high score: 74

Was asked to open the batting at the last minute after Latham’s injury, having been preparing to replace Williamson at No 3.

Combined well with Conway at the top of the order, even if it’s a position he’s not best suited for.

Missed his chance to go big in both of his two innings; bounced out by Muzurabani in the first test, played on Trevor Gwandu in the second.

Not converting fifties into centuries remains a problem - he’s now made 11 half-centuries without turning any into triple figures.

Will Young batting in Bulawayo on day one f the second test. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Caught well at second slip in the absence of Latham.

Henry Nicholls - 7

2 tests: 188 runs at 188, 1 100, high score: 150 not out

Returned to the test side for the first time since early 2023, and played two very different innings in Williamson’s No 3 spot.

Threw his wicket away to trigger a middle order wobble in the first test. Cashed in in the second test with an unbeaten 150.

Played his part in partnerships of 110 with Conway, and unbeaten 256 with Ravindra in the second test, both as second foil - a role Nicholls has always excelled in, and been undervalued for.

Henry Nicholls was 150 not out at stumps on day two of the second test in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Still hard to predict what his test career will look like from here, given his opportunity only came in Williamson and Latham’s absences.

Rachin Ravindra - 8

2 tests: 167 runs at 167, 1 100, high score: 165 not out

Admittedly, Zimbabwe are not the best opponent Ravindra will ever face. But in the second test in particular, the 25-year-old showed his continuing importance as the fulcrum of New Zealand’s middle order.

Scored a century at effectively a run-a-ball to bat the Black Caps out of sight, and accelerated as Zimbabwe wilted.

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his century on day two of the second test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Benefited from the hard work of Conway and Nicholls - but that is the role of a No 4 batter. Looked a class above.

Loses marks for only making two in the first test, when runs were there to be scored.

Frustratingly wasn’t needed with the ball either, but no qualms if scoring runs becomes his primary benchmark.

Daryl Mitchell - 7

2 tests: 80 runs at 80, 1 50, high score: 80, 0 wickets

Gritted out a vital 80 amid falling wickets in the first test, which ultimately paved the way for New Zealand’s win.

Got through four relatively non-threatening overs with the ball, and delivered the sledge of the series: “You wouldn’t want to get out to me”.

Daryl Mitchell celebrates his half-century against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket.

Classic ‘thanks for coming award’ in the second test - didn’t bat, didn’t bowl, didn’t take a catch.

Tom Blundell - 2

2 tests: 2 runs at 2, high score: 2

A slightly harsh mark, but didn’t contribute with the bat in the first test, and conceded 15 byes across four innings and took just one catch with the gloves on. His batting average was once over 40, now it’s fallen below 34.

With only three tests left in 2025, Blundell’s place as a red ball specialist could count against him, with Mitch Hay breathing down his neck, and getting plenty of opportunities in white ball cricket.

Watch this space.

Michael Bracewell - 1

1 test: 9 runs at 9, high score 9, 0 wickets

Glenn Phillips’ absence opened the door for Bracewell to play his first test since 2023,

Was never meant to play in the test series after having it written into his NZ Cricket contract he could skip it to play franchise cricket in England instead.

Sent down 17 overs of his off-spin, but never looked like taking a wicket, and couldn’t support Mitchell with the willow in hand.

Another player whose red ball future is uncertain, despite his importance in the shorter formats.

Mitchell Santner - 6

2 tests: 19 runs at 19, high score 19, 4 wickets at 19.25, best figures: 4/27

A lack of opportunity, rather than poor performance from New Zealand’s 32nd test captain.

Continues to grow as a test spinner, and was forced to shoulder more bowling than he’d have anticipated when the fast bowling stocks were wiped out in the first match.

Led well, and showed his nous as a skipper with his bowling rotations across the two tests.

Added a test series trophy to his T20 Tri-series crown won against South Africa.

Nathan Smith - 8

1 test: 22 runs at 22, high score: 22 not out, 3 wickets at 6.66, best figures: 3/20

Only made one appearance before getting injured, but showed immense promise with bat and ball.

Dutifully backed up Matt Henry in his only bowling innings, conceding less than two runs an over while taking three wickets.

Combined with Mitchell in a vital 61-run partnership to push home New Zealand’s advantage, before being forced to retire hurt after copping a barrage of short balls from Muzurabani.

Has been forced to be patient to wait for his test spot, but looks primed to be a regular when everyone is fit.

Zak Foulkes - 9

1 test: 9 wickets at 8.33, best figures: 5/37

Rushed to Zimbabwe as cover after Smith went down, and took his chance with both hands.

Returned the best figures by a New Zealander on test debut (9/75), and added a vital point of difference with his ability to move the ball away from the left-handers. Had Sean Williams on toast in both innings of the second test.

Zak Foulkes struck in the morning session of the second test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Was unfortunate to not be the first Kiwi to take a 10-for on debut, but couldn’t claim that fifth wicket in the first innings.

Is also handy with the bat, but wasn’t needed as the Black Caps’ top order piled on the runs.

Matt Henry - 10

2 tests: 16 wickets at 9.12, best figures: 6/39

You run out of superlatives when describing Matt Henry.

The most wickets any bowler has ever taken in a two-test series against Zimbabwe.

Matt Henry appeals on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Consistently takes wickets with the new ball, against all opponents. Now the out-and-out senior bowler in New Zealand’s test lineup after Tim Southee’s retirement.

Rightfully named as man-of-the-series, having also been man-of-the-match in the Tri-series final against the Proteas.

Jacob Duffy - 6

1 test: 2 wickets at 26, best figures: 2/28, 36 runs at 36, high score: 36

Has been patient in his wait for a test debut, and can be content with his effort.

Wicketless in the first innings, before arguably making his biggest contribution as nightwatchman, adding 36 in a 73-run partnership with Conway.

The Black Caps celebrate Jacob Duffy's maiden test wicket, on day three of the second test against Zimbabwe. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Took two wickets in the second innings, but remains a much more important part of the white ball set up than he does in tests.

Will O’Rourke - 6

1 test: 3 wickets at 18, best figures: 3/28

Bowled better than his first innings figures suggest. Continues to make life uncomfortable for whoever has the misfortune of facing him.

Looks the most equipped to fill Neil Wagner’s shoes as the enforcer among New Zealand’s bowling ranks, with his natural length hitting most batters in the ribs.

Still waiting and hoping to learn that the back stiffness he experienced isn’t too serious.

Seriously excited at the idea of O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson bowling in tandem - if they can both stay fit.

Matt Fisher - 6

1 test: 2 wickets at 19, best figures: 1/16

Capped off a big month with a test debut, and looked on the money.

Even without a speed radar, thanks to the financial woes of Zimbabwean cricket, Fisher was clearly a yard quicker than any of his Black Caps teammates.

Will have to fight for a place in the first XI with everyone fit, but his extra pace gives him a point of difference.

Should be a vital addition on the 2027 tour of Australia if everything goes his way.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.