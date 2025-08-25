It is unclear whether he will be available to face the West Indies in three tests, the only red ball matches New Zealand play over the home summer.

Will O'Rourke will miss three months with a stress fracture in his back. Photo / Photosport

Along the same lines, white ball specialist Finn Allen will also be unavailable for three months, after requiring surgery on a stress fracture in his foot that also ruled him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

Allen had been named in New Zealand’s squad for the white ball leg, but did not travel to Zimbabwe after suffering the injury playing in American Major League Cricket, and was instead replaced in the squad by Devon Conway.

Elsewhere, white ball captain Mitchell Santner is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the summer, after suffering a sports hernia playing for the Northern Superchargers in England’s ‘The Hundred’ competition.

The 33-year-old experienced pain earlier this month, and has returned to New Zealand to undergo abdominal surgery, with an expected recovery time of one month.

That leaves Santner “touch and go” to face Australia, New Zealand Cricket said in a release.

Glenn Phillips will play no part in that Australian series, after he too was ruled out of facing Zimbabwe.

After travelling to Zimbabwe, Phillips was scratched on the eve of the Twenty20 Tri-series that also involved South Africa, with a groin injury.

The 28-year-old does not require surgery, however, he won’t be risked all the same, as the Black Caps prepare for not only the West Indies tests, but the 2026 T20 World Cup, beginning in February.

In more positive news, though, Black Caps coach Rob Walter asserted that New Zealand’s core of casually contracted and uncontracted players - who are effectively able to pick and choose when they’re available for selection - will be available.

Kane Williamson, Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham do not hold full NZ Cricket contracts, but will have the opportunity to be selected, and push their cases for selection for next year’s World Cup.

Allen is also uncontracted, but unavailable while he recovers from surgery.

The Black Caps’ three-match series against Australia begins on October 1 at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.