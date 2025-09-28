Even if it’s technically starting in the spring, this summer could prove a watershed moment in the career of Black Caps allrounder Rachin Ravindra.
Since making his Black Caps debut at the start of 2021, Ravindra’s international career has slowly but steadily evolved to the point where he’s now easilyamong New Zealand’s most important players across three formats.
After first appearing as a lower-order batter, Ravindra hasn’t looked back from the opportunity to deputise for an injured Kane Williamson at the 2023 World Cup, where he scored 578 runs at an average of over 64, with three centuries and two fifties.
Those displays saw Ravindra’s star explode and led to short-term T20 contracts in leagues across the world – from the Indian Premier League to England’s The Hundred and even American Major League Cricket.
And while those stints have seen Ravindra spend the New Zealand winter playing with and against some of the game’s premier short-form specialists, the early start to the home summer means the 25-year-old is effectively playing year-round.
However, speaking before the Black Caps open their season with the Chappell-Hadlee T20 series against Australia at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, Ravindra outlined how the benefits of his franchise commitments outweigh any physical toil from travelling the globe.
“I feel refreshed,” he said. “It’s been long, but I’ve enjoyed every part of it.
“The beauty of those franchise competitions is that you go out there, you’re learning your game and mixing with some amazing players around the globe.
“But I wouldn’t say it’s because I’ve played a few games, it’s natural, organic stuff.”
Despite the better part of the last decade being easily the most successful era in New Zealand men’s cricket, this is arguably a Black Caps side in transition.
Of the test batting unit that took the field in Zimbabwe, Ravindra is the only player under 30, albeit considering Glenn Phillips’ absence through injury.
In fact, across cricket, batters who have underpinned the game in recent memory are slowly fading.
India great Virat Kohli has retired from both tests and T20s, while Australia’s Steve Smith has given away white-ball cricket altogether.
Those two, along with Williamson and England’s Joe Root, made up cricket’s “fab four” – a label handed down by former Black Caps captain Martin Crowe in recognition of their status as the world’s best.
Naturally, attention quickly turns to who the next “fab four” might be. Speaking on their For The Love Of Cricket podcast, England pair Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler both declared Ravindra to be part of that group, alongside Indian duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, as well as compatriot Harry Brook.
That tag sits very well with Ravindra.
“It’s pretty special to hear that from two of the absolute legends of the game,” he professed.
“But ultimately, it’s what you do it for, right? It’s great to be compared with batters around the world.
“But it’s [about] doing the job for the team, doing what’s right by the Black Caps and try to keep improving my own craft.
“Hopefully, those things will result in us winning more games and being successful.”
As well as being the start of the New Zealand summer, the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia also serves as another step for the Black Caps on the road to next year’s T20 World Cup, in India and Sri Lanka.
Before then, though, the Black Caps also host England in T20s and ODIs, as well as the West Indies in a full tour that includes a rare three-test home series.
Given the uncertainty over Williamson’s long-term white-ball future, Ravindra is arguably in pole position to secure the crucial No 3 position in the T20 side. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Williamson even demoted himself to No 4 to fit Ravindra into the top order, as New Zealand crashed out early.
And even though Ravindra isn’t one to set himself individual goals or targets, the importance of this summer isn’t lost on him.
“It’s always exciting when you look ahead to world tournaments, it’s always kind of in the back of your mind,” he said.
“But we have some incredible cricket coming up in the home summer. It’s a jam-packed schedule, with some amazing teams. Hopefully we’ll have some amazing crowds.