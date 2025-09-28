However, speaking before the Black Caps open their season with the Chappell-Hadlee T20 series against Australia at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, Ravindra outlined how the benefits of his franchise commitments outweigh any physical toil from travelling the globe.

Rachin Ravindra for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Photo / AFP

“I feel refreshed,” he said. “It’s been long, but I’ve enjoyed every part of it.

“The beauty of those franchise competitions is that you go out there, you’re learning your game and mixing with some amazing players around the globe.

“I’ve had three or four weeks off after The Hundred, which was cool. It was nice to chill and relax a little bit – it feels you don’t get that much time in the cricket calendar these days to do that.

“But it’s great to be back, nice and energised, ready to go.”

Two of those players, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Owen, will line up against the Black Caps when the Chappell-Hadlee series begins on Wednesday.

Ravindra hasn’t just been involved in franchise cricket since the Kiwi summer ended, either.

The elegant left-hander finished as the top-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy, with 263 runs at an average of 65.75 – including centuries in wins over Bangladesh and South Africa.

Then, as the Black Caps returned with a T20 Tri-Series and test series in Zimbabwe, Ravindra found himself as the fulcrum of a New Zealand batting order missing both Williamson and Tom Latham.

Ravindra’s last innings for his country was a breakneck 165 not out against Zimbabwe, coming in only 139 balls as the Black Caps completed their largest test victory.

In spite of that, though, Ravindra doesn’t see himself as being among New Zealand’s senior players – yet.

“It’s not really a leadership role,” he said. “We’ve got so much experience in our dressing room, it’s about leaning on each other.

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his century on day two of the second test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

“I enjoy talking about batting, technique, tactics or the mental side of the game – whatever it is. Naturally, you have those conversations with guys.

“But I wouldn’t say it’s because I’ve played a few games, it’s natural, organic stuff.”

Despite the better part of the last decade being easily the most successful era in New Zealand men’s cricket, this is arguably a Black Caps side in transition.

Of the test batting unit that took the field in Zimbabwe, Ravindra is the only player under 30, albeit considering Glenn Phillips’ absence through injury.

In fact, across cricket, batters who have underpinned the game in recent memory are slowly fading.

India great Virat Kohli has retired from both tests and T20s, while Australia’s Steve Smith has given away white-ball cricket altogether.

Those two, along with Williamson and England’s Joe Root, made up cricket’s “fab four” – a label handed down by former Black Caps captain Martin Crowe in recognition of their status as the world’s best.

Naturally, attention quickly turns to who the next “fab four” might be. Speaking on their For The Love Of Cricket podcast, England pair Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler both declared Ravindra to be part of that group, alongside Indian duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, as well as compatriot Harry Brook.

That tag sits very well with Ravindra.

“It’s pretty special to hear that from two of the absolute legends of the game,” he professed.

“But ultimately, it’s what you do it for, right? It’s great to be compared with batters around the world.

“But it’s [about] doing the job for the team, doing what’s right by the Black Caps and try to keep improving my own craft.

“Hopefully, those things will result in us winning more games and being successful.”

As well as being the start of the New Zealand summer, the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia also serves as another step for the Black Caps on the road to next year’s T20 World Cup, in India and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy victory over Bangladesh. Photo / AFP

Before then, though, the Black Caps also host England in T20s and ODIs, as well as the West Indies in a full tour that includes a rare three-test home series.

Given the uncertainty over Williamson’s long-term white-ball future, Ravindra is arguably in pole position to secure the crucial No 3 position in the T20 side. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Williamson even demoted himself to No 4 to fit Ravindra into the top order, as New Zealand crashed out early.

And even though Ravindra isn’t one to set himself individual goals or targets, the importance of this summer isn’t lost on him.

“It’s always exciting when you look ahead to world tournaments, it’s always kind of in the back of your mind,” he said.

“But we have some incredible cricket coming up in the home summer. It’s a jam-packed schedule, with some amazing teams. Hopefully we’ll have some amazing crowds.

“It’s easy to say you’re looking too far ahead, but I think the beauty of enjoying each game, each moment and soaking all that in will never get old.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.