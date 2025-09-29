Back in and around New Zealand Cricket after time as an uncontracted freelancer, Black Caps wicketkeeper Tim Seifert knows the time is now for him to assert himself as a regular in the shortest format.
Now 30, Seifert firms as the Black Caps’ first-choice gloveman, as New Zealand and Australiasquare off in the first of three T20 Internationals at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Wednesday.
And despite the significance of the chance to reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, this week’s series effectively sees New Zealand’s final preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka get under way.
That World Cup in particular was pivotal in Seifert deciding his immediate future is with NZ Cricket, having - like many players - opted out of a central contract to ply his trade as a franchise league freelancer.
Such is New Zealand’s standing, players are able to earn greater sums of money by opting out of central contracts, notably during the Kiwi summer, which overlaps with South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20 - both bankrolled by India - as well as Australia’s Big Bash League.
Unlike what’s seen with the West Indies and South Africa - where players opt to retire from internationals altogether to chase franchise spots - NZ Cricket’s method of using casual deals effectively sees all parties have their cake, and eat it too.
Speaking on the eve of the New Zealand summer beginning, though, Seifert explained why he’s decided to return to the fold.
“Not only that, but you’re playing in different conditions around the world, which is only going to help your game.
“It’s a funny one, it’s definitely changing the scenery of cricket. But that’s how the last few years have been.
“It’s going to be an exciting time going forward, for all cricketers.”
Heading to a World Cup, a player of Seifert’s quality and skillset will be invaluable.
Despite New Zealand’s recent successes in white ball cricket, the lack of a specialist T20 wicketkeeper has cost the Black Caps.
In 2022, Devon Conway took the gloves for the T20 World Cup in Australia, despite the fact he’s not a specialist. That decision was exposed when Conway dropped Pakistan talisman Babar Azam first ball in the tournament semifinal. Azam went on to make 53, as the Black Caps lost by seven wickets in Sydney.
As a player, Seifert ticks several boxes for the New Zealand T20 side.
While all-rounders are typically viewed as players who contribute with bat and ball, having a wicketkeeper who can occupy a top-order spot has been proven to be worth its weight in gold.
Seifert fits that bill, while his aggressive strokeplay at the top of the order - notably in tandem with the equally destructive Finn Allen - and the potential for Rachin Ravindra at No 3, would give the Black Caps a fearsome batting unit for the World Cup.
The only question mark, though, lies in his longer-term commitment to NZ Cricket.