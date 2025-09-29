Such is New Zealand’s standing, players are able to earn greater sums of money by opting out of central contracts, notably during the Kiwi summer, which overlaps with South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20 - both bankrolled by India - as well as Australia’s Big Bash League.

Unlike what’s seen with the West Indies and South Africa - where players opt to retire from internationals altogether to chase franchise spots - NZ Cricket’s method of using casual deals effectively sees all parties have their cake, and eat it too.

Speaking on the eve of the New Zealand summer beginning, though, Seifert explained why he’s decided to return to the fold.

“I wouldn’t say I stepped away. It was just the opportunities I was getting from franchise cricket,” he explained.

“My goal was always to play for New Zealand. Not only in T20 and ODI cricket, you’d never say no to test cricket as well.

“I always wanted to play for New Zealand. It was just a matter of doing it in a different way once more opportunities popped up.

“With a casual contract, it’s exciting times with a World Cup coming up, and being available for a lot of T20 international cricket, especially before Christmas.

“It’s exciting times, it’s always great fun having the fern on the chest.”

If anything, the decision to chase those franchise opportunities has proven the right one for Seifert.

Across stints in the Caribbean, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, England, and even America, he’s accrued close to 300 games worth of experience in the shortest format.

The most recent of those, playing for the St Lucia Kings, saw Seifert hammer a record-equalling 40-ball century at the top of the order.

And with similar conditions to the Caribbean expected in India and Sri Lanka for the World Cup, Seifert’s expertise could prove invaluable for Black Caps coach Rob Walter.

“That was part of my decision to play a bit more franchise cricket. You’re around the world’s best players,” he said.

“Not only that, but you’re playing in different conditions around the world, which is only going to help your game.

“It’s a funny one, it’s definitely changing the scenery of cricket. But that’s how the last few years have been.

“It’s going to be an exciting time going forward, for all cricketers.”

Heading to a World Cup, a player of Seifert’s quality and skillset will be invaluable.

Despite New Zealand’s recent successes in white ball cricket, the lack of a specialist T20 wicketkeeper has cost the Black Caps.

In 2022, Devon Conway took the gloves for the T20 World Cup in Australia, despite the fact he’s not a specialist. That decision was exposed when Conway dropped Pakistan talisman Babar Azam first ball in the tournament semifinal. Azam went on to make 53, as the Black Caps lost by seven wickets in Sydney.

As a player, Seifert ticks several boxes for the New Zealand T20 side.

While all-rounders are typically viewed as players who contribute with bat and ball, having a wicketkeeper who can occupy a top-order spot has been proven to be worth its weight in gold.

Seifert fits that bill, while his aggressive strokeplay at the top of the order - notably in tandem with the equally destructive Finn Allen - and the potential for Rachin Ravindra at No 3, would give the Black Caps a fearsome batting unit for the World Cup.

The only question mark, though, lies in his longer-term commitment to NZ Cricket.

One potential saving grace comes in the form of a crammed international calendar, and at least one world tournament across formats every year from now until 2031 at the earliest.

And given how much of a role the 2026 World Cup played in his decision, Seifert says he’s prepared to take the future as it comes.

“For me, it’s [about] taking it year by year. This is a World Cup year, so that was my main priority.

“I’ve got to take it year by year, to be honest, and see what the year ahead looks like.”

