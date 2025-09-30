At a time when Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket explore a possible Kiwi entry into the Big Bash League, both countries’ captains have expressed their interest in potential transtasman unification.
As first reported by Code Sports, NZ Cricket officials will commission an independent assessment as to the viability ofat least one franchise in Australia’s franchise Twenty20 competition, with potential expansion as early as 2028.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, NZC chief executive Scott Weenink outlined that the national body had been in talks with Cricket Australia for the past 12 months, around men’s and women’s franchises.
Should the move prove viable, NZC would need to convince its major associations – Auckland, Northern Districts, Wellington, Central Districts, Canterbury and Otago – to get behind the venture.
Along the same lines, Cricket Australia would have to ensure its stakeholders are also on board, with the likes of Canberra and even Singapore also mooted as potential destinations.
But, as the two nations prepare to meet in three T20 internationals for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, acting Black Caps captain Michael Bracewell said that the moving state of the sport does make a New Zealand Big Bash entity something he’d be interested in.
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity,” said Bracewell. “It looks like a great competition from afar.
“It’s not something that’s just been thrown around. The idea of a New Zealand team being brought into the Big Bash has been around for a while. We’ll see where it goes.
And while each Big Bash team is allowed to field a maximum of three international players per game, having a New Zealand team – theoretically consisting of more than that – would alter the competition’s make-up in more than one way.
Australian T20 captain Mitchell Marsh, though, says that while he personally would be on board with a New Zealand entry, he’s happy to let the powers at be make any decisions around the competition’s future.
“I think there’s a lot of conversations around the Big Bash at the moment,” said Marsh. “The guys at the top will make those decisions in the future.
“I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it.”
Regardless of whether the Big Bash expands into New Zealand or not, the move raises questions about Aotearoa’s approach to the shortest format.