Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Big Bash League: Black Caps, Australian captains open to transtasman T20 franchise

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At a time when Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket explore a possible Kiwi entry into the Big Bash League, both countries’ captains have expressed their interest in potential transtasman unification.

As first reported by Code Sports, NZ Cricket officials will commission an independent assessment as to the viability of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save