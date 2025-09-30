Rachin Ravindra. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could be in doubt for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series opener tomorrow after a fielding drill mishap.

Ravindra collided with an advertising hoarding, cutting his face.

“He just had a little bit of a cut to his face. I think he’s being assessed at the moment, it’s too early to tell what sort of impact that will have on him, but hopefully it’s just a minor graze and he’ll be out there tomorrow with us,” stand-in captain Michael Bracewell said today.

Left-hander Ravindra was set to bat at three in the series. Tim Robinson or Bevon Jacobs are the likely options to replace him if he’s ruled out.

“We’re sort of just trying to narrow down the thing with Rachin,” Bracewell said when asked about the make-up of the Black Caps’ XI.