New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Photo / AFP

It was no doubt the silverware that Black Caps allrounder Rachin Ravindra had no interest in when he walked out to play in his maiden ICC final.

As the Black Caps stood around waiting for the trophy presentation following their four-wicket defeat to India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai, and claim their fourth runners-up medal at an ICC men’s event, Ravindra was called up to accept the player of the tournament award.

The 25-year-old missed the opening game with injury but still finished the top run-scorer of the Champions Trophy with 263 across four matches including centuries against Bangladesh in pool play and South Africa in the semifinals.

He couldn’t quite produce that magic in the final, making 37 from 29 balls at the top of the order before he was bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over.

Ravindra then played a key role with the ball, bowling 10 overs for the first time in 20 matches, finishing with 1-47 including the wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.