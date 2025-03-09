Girls are banned from attending secondary school and university and are subject to a strict dress code. The Taliban’s stance was described as an “institutionalised system of discrimination, segregation, disrespect for human dignity and exclusion of women and girls” by UN special rapporteur Richard Bennett.

Why, then, does New Zealand still play Afghanistan?

New Zealand Cricket, whose chief executive Scott Weenink made clear his abhorrence of the Taliban rule in an interview with the Herald, says it believes more is achieved for women’s rights in Afghanistan by playing there. Its decision was made after a vast amount of consultation.

“It is discussed at every board meeting ... We think we can be more effective in helping bring to light the plight of Afghani [sic] women by continuing to play Afghanistan men.

“We know that that stance is actually supported by Afghani [sic] women cricketers.

“And we also know that the Taliban are actually [against] the men’s cricket team playing. They would like nothing more than to see teams boycotting matches against the Afghanistan men’s team.”

Afghanistan are set to play the Black Caps in a series next year, likely to be held in India or the UAE. Photo / Getty Images

NZC’s consultations included the Afghan women’s cricket team – which is based in Australia, featuring players who have fled Afghanistan – the ICC, the New Zealand Players’ Association and the New Zealand Government.

Former MP and ex-Government minister Graham Kelly, a passionate cricket lover and member of Wellington Cricket, told the Herald it was “appalling” that a New Zealand national team had sporting contacts with Afghanistan, given the treatment of half its population, and he was disappointed there had not been greater calls within New Zealand for a boycott.

Cricket Australia’s stance – where it has refused to play Afghanistan men in bilateral series but continues to play the team in ICC tournaments like the Champions Trophy – appears a half-hearted attempt at a boycott. The administration should pick a side and stick to it.

For New Zealand, any boycott would only be symbolic. It’s unlikely to lead to any meaningful change and bring about the downfall of the Taliban.

It will also punish the men’s team at a time when they are enjoying remarkable success against the odds, coming from a country ravaged by decades of war.

Rather than a boycott, if New Zealand Cricket wants to send a stronger message to the Taliban, they should fund and host matches between the White Ferns and the Afghanistan women’s team.

In doing so, New Zealand Cricket would make a more powerful statement on this country’s commitment to gender equality.

