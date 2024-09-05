Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

New Taliban manifesto tightens grip on women’s rights in Afghanistan

By Christina Goldbaum & Najim Rahim
New York Times·
7 mins to read
Afghanistan is the most restrictive country in the world for women, according to some experts. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

Afghanistan is the most restrictive country in the world for women, according to some experts. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

Three years into its rule, the movement has codified its harsh Islamic decrees into law that now includes a ban on women’s voices in public.

No education beyond the sixth grade. No employment in most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World