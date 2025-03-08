Those runs have been scratched out on a pitch that has tended to take substantial turn and India will likely include in their XI four spinners capable of sending down 10 overs.

The Black Caps won’t quite be confident of saying the same. But in their semifinal victory over South Africa, it was notable that Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips enjoyed good spells once progression to the final had essentially been secured.

The two part-timers will at least provide a handy complement to Santner and Michael Bracewell, who are guaranteed to complete their allotment and ensure half the innings is delivered by spin.

And that will be especially important if Henry is unable to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered against South Africa.

The veteran seamer had scans after landing on the joint while completing a catch, leaving the field for treatment before returning to the bowling crease. Gary Stead reported that Henry was still sore but the coach was hopeful he would lead a group also featuring Will O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson.

Jacob Duffy, with only 14 ODI overs in the last two months, would otherwise play in a pace attack light on experience, albeit one that has impressed their coach.

“We’re possibly one of the most inexperienced bowling groups that are here,” Stead said. “Will O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson haven’t played a lot of one-day cricket or ICC tournament cricket, either, so for them to keep standing up on this stage is very good, especially after the loss of a [Tim] Southee or a [Trent] Boult.

Matt Henry enjoyed success against India earlier in the tournament. Photo / Photosport

“We’ve also lost a couple of other bowlers to injury in [Lockie] Ferguson and [Ben] Sears so we’ve certainly had our share of trials when you look at the makeup of bowling squad.

“But I’ve been delighted with the way guys have reacted and I thought we bowled well against India here last time, so we can take that confidence.”

Henry claimed 5-42 in that dead-rubber group game while Bracewell (0-56 from nine) was successfully targeted for the only time of an otherwise impressive tour, before India easily defended a total of 249-9.

Ease could describe India’s tournament as a whole, rarely seriously tested while winning four games and remaining at their Dubai base. The Black Caps, meanwhile, have racked up more than 7000km in little more than a fortnight, going from Karachi to Rawalpindi to Dubai to Lahore and finally back to Dubai.

Stead downplayed any disadvantage from those contrasting schedules but acknowledged the travel “takes it out of you a little bit”, trusting the excitement of the occasion would be enough to invigorate any weary bodies.

While the squad are unfamiliar with the feeling of limited-overs tournament success, Williamson, Latham, Jamieson and Devon Conway were part of the team who beat India in the 2021 World Test Championship final.

And as Stead pointed out, the venue alone should offer no shortage of inspiration for a group of Kiwi cricketers.

“If we can win this, it will be a real credit to the players and what they’ve done – they’re a tight-knit bunch and we enjoy each other’s company and like playing well together.

“I’m sure it will be a real coup for New Zealand, especially here in Dubai after the women won the T20 World Cup.”

That triumph last October gave the White Ferns a second major white-ball trophy, following their famous ODI World Cup win in Christchurch. A drought that began in 2000 being ended in Dubai could soon become a trend.



