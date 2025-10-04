Jimmy Neesham knows what he wants in the time he has left as a Black Cap: To win a World Cup.
And with a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka at the start of 2026, Neesham’s efforts against Australia in New Zealand’s three-wicket loss to Australia at BayOval might just have boosted his chances of doing just that.
Having at times found himself on the fringes of national selection Neesham perhaps encapsulates the reality of T20 cricket more than any other of his countrymen.
Since turning down a central contract in 2022, Neesham has enjoyed life as a freelancer, securing short form deals where he can, and plying his trade as a gun for hire in T20 leagues around the world.
From stints in India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, the Caribbean, and even Canada, Neesham has played 311 T20s in his career. Only Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill have made more.
“That’s the reason I’m still playing and still available. It’s a very, very clear goal of mine.
“What happens with selection and team make-up in the six months leading up to that tournament is up to powers above me.
“I’ll just stay ready. If I’m in squads or not leading up to tournaments, I’ll take that in my stride and try to provide performance as best I can when I am selected in those teams.”
Neesham’s international career has been full of twists and turns since his debut all the way back in 2013.
From a century on test debut, at the other end when Brendon McCullum reached 300, to being left in despair in the tied World Cup final, the all-rounder has experienced the highs and lows of cricket perhaps more than any other Black Cap in recent memory.
This week, though, Neesham gave another reminder to his value as a New Zealand international.
And although he missed the series opening defeat, after arriving in Tauranga on the same day, Neesham’s return to the New Zealand XI in game three - either side of a washout - nearly got the Black Caps over the line.
As the Black Caps limped to 156/9 from their 20 overs, Neesham took 4/26 with the ball to leave Australia wobbling in their chase, before an unbeaten 103 from captain Mitchell Marsh got the visitors home for a 2-0 series win.
Even in defeat, though, Neesham’s real value came to the fore. Despite the promise of young guns Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith, the Black Caps do not have a genuine seam bowling all-rounder.
Generally, the trope with all-rounders is that their careers take twice as long to bear fruit, considering their time is halved across batting and bowling.
Having been in and around the Black Caps for more than a decade, Neesham isn’t just an experienced head; he’s a match winner.
Whether it’s with the bat, ball or in the field, there have been countless times he’s been able to have a decisive say in a match, across three formats.
And with that understanding, Neesham’s know-how could be vital for the Black Caps, if he’s called on for the T20 World Cup.
“It’s a really difficult role to nail,” he explained. “You’re coming in at times in the game where you’re four down for not many and have to consolidate, or you’re coming in for the 19th [or] 20th over and having to slog straight away.
“You can go through periods of time where you don’t contribute for a little bit.