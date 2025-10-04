In spite of that, though, playing for New Zealand remains at the top of Neesham’s wishlist.

And having been part of the Black Caps side denied the 2019 World Cup on boundary countback, and beaten by Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Neesham makes no bones about his desire to lift a trophy, as his career winds down.

“It’s very easy to say what I want,” Neesham said. “I want to win a World Cup for New Zealand.

“That’s the reason I’m still playing and still available. It’s a very, very clear goal of mine.

“What happens with selection and team make-up in the six months leading up to that tournament is up to powers above me.

“I’ll just stay ready. If I’m in squads or not leading up to tournaments, I’ll take that in my stride and try to provide performance as best I can when I am selected in those teams.”

Neesham’s international career has been full of twists and turns since his debut all the way back in 2013.

From a century on test debut, at the other end when Brendon McCullum reached 300, to being left in despair in the tied World Cup final, the all-rounder has experienced the highs and lows of cricket perhaps more than any other Black Cap in recent memory.

This week, though, Neesham gave another reminder to his value as a New Zealand international.

After Rachin Ravindra was suddenly ruled out of the Black Caps’ Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia, Neesham made the mad dash from Auckland to the Bay of Plenty, when his country needed him.

And although he missed the series opening defeat, after arriving in Tauranga on the same day, Neesham’s return to the New Zealand XI in game three - either side of a washout - nearly got the Black Caps over the line.

As the Black Caps limped to 156/9 from their 20 overs, Neesham took 4/26 with the ball to leave Australia wobbling in their chase, before an unbeaten 103 from captain Mitchell Marsh got the visitors home for a 2-0 series win.

Even in defeat, though, Neesham’s real value came to the fore. Despite the promise of young guns Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith, the Black Caps do not have a genuine seam bowling all-rounder.

The Black Caps celebrate a Jimmy Neesham wicket against Australia at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

Generally, the trope with all-rounders is that their careers take twice as long to bear fruit, considering their time is halved across batting and bowling.

Having been in and around the Black Caps for more than a decade, Neesham isn’t just an experienced head; he’s a match winner.

Whether it’s with the bat, ball or in the field, there have been countless times he’s been able to have a decisive say in a match, across three formats.

And with that understanding, Neesham’s know-how could be vital for the Black Caps, if he’s called on for the T20 World Cup.

“It’s a really difficult role to nail,” he explained. “You’re coming in at times in the game where you’re four down for not many and have to consolidate, or you’re coming in for the 19th [or] 20th over and having to slog straight away.

“You can go through periods of time where you don’t contribute for a little bit.

“I’ve played a lot of games now, 300 and something games, I’m well experienced in the failure side of the role.

“The most important thing is being able to put those bad performances behind you quickly and have faith that you’re doing the right things, and that those performances will be around the corner.”

At a time where several Black Caps, including the likes of Kane Williamson, have opted to chase franchise opportunities abroad, Neesham is still slightly on the outer.

While five players, Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson, have committed on casual deals, Neesham was afforded no such opportunity.

But a contract does not guarantee selection, nor does selection guarantee a contract.

And regardless of his employment status, Neesham knows performance is the only currency he needs.

“There was no communication on that front,” he explained. “I’m still committed to playing for New Zealand.

“What that means from a technical, contractual standpoint is probably above my paygrade.

“First and foremost, it’s about becoming a desired selection in the team for the World Cup coming up. Anything other than that is largely irrelevant in my eyes.”

