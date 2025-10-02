Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v Australia: Why Mitchell Santner wants New Zealand success over T20 riches

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At a time when he’s seeing more and more of his teammates opt for life as short-form freelancers, New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner’s priority is making the Black Caps as strong as possible.

Since 2022, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Black Caps have been caught in a tug

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save