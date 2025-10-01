All up, the Black Caps hit just 11 fours in their 20 overs, compared to Australia hammering 12 in the power play alone. In comparison, Marsh hit nine boundaries in his knock, to go with five sixes.

Defeat brings New Zealand’s unbeaten streak under new coach Rob Walter to an end, and leaves Australia one win away from retaining the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, which they’ve held since the start of 2020.

Depleted by the loss of several key players, including captain Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips, the Black Caps are now in a must-not-lose situation if they’re to reclaim the trans-Tasman prize.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Black Caps stumbled in the opening overs, as Australia reduced the hosts to 6/3.

In desperate need of a partnership, Daryl Mitchell (34) survived the hat-trick delivery, and counter-attacked with Robinson to reach 49/3 at the end of the power play.

Mitchell launched a glorious straight six off Ben Dwarshius (2/40), before Robinson belted Marcus Stoinis over midwicket for half a dozen, and then over cover off Xavier Bartlett to raise the half-century stand in 30 deliveries.

Adam Zampa’s introduction saw him hit out of the ground by Robinson first ball, as the new No 3 made his way to a half-century in just 31 deliveries. Having come together at 6/3, Robinson and Mitchell’s partnership had boosted the Black Caps to 93/3 at the halfway point.

At 98/3, Mitchell perished for 34 when he found Tim David’s hands at long-on, breaking the partnership for a vital 92 runs in 55 balls.

On 62, Robinson was given a life by Travis Head at short third man, and then another on 70, when he ran past a Zampa delivery, but Alex Carey couldn’t gather the ball to complete the stumping.

At 136/4 at the start of the 17th over, Robinson was given another life - dropped again by Head - then again one ball later by David at long-on, and celebrated with six more over midwicket, as he and Bevon Jacobs (20) added their 50-run stand, in 35 deliveries.

An edge over third-man off Josh Hazlewood took Robinson into the 90s, only to lose Jacobs when he was run out coming back for three against Head’s arm.

Devon Conway bowled by Ben Dwarshius in the Black Caps' opening Chappell-Hadlee T20 against Australia. Photo / Photosport

With Robinson on 94 at the start of the final over, Michael Bracewell sacrificed himself to get his partner back on strike, and left two balls for the Kiwi No 3 to reach triple figures.

He’d need just one, as a scoop off Dwarshius took Robinson to his maiden international century, and just his third in professional cricket, coming in 65 balls, before hitting the innings’ final ball for six to lift New Zealand to 181/6.

However, the result was always going to come down to how the Black Caps’ bowlers went against Australia’s batting order - who took just 26 balls to add the first 50 runs of the innings.

It wasn’t until the final over of the power play that the Black Caps broke through, when Head hit Matt Henry (2/43) to Mark Chapman at midwicket for 31, but at 67/1, Australia were ahead of the game.

After watching Zampa get hit out of the ground by Robinson, Matt Short got Australia’s revenge by doing the same to Kyle Jamieson (1/46), taking 16 from one over.

Marsh was given a life on 40, when Henry failed to hold a tough chance at long-off, as the Black Caps’ desperation to take wickets went unrewarded.

The Australian captain celebrated with a straight six off Zak Foulkes (1/32), and then another over cover to reach his half-century off 23 balls, and raised the team’s century in 51 deliveries, with his side in complete control.

At halfway, Australia were 122/1, and needed a simple run-a-ball to take a 1-0 series lead, as Marsh and Short powered their way to a 50-run stand in 22 deliveries.

Marsh continued his assault into the second half of the innings, but lost Short for 29 at the other end when he missed a Jamieson full toss to be trapped LBW at 135/2.

However, Australia needed just 47 off 53 balls when David (21 not out) joined Marsh, as that required run rate only decreased.

At 158/2, Marsh holed out to deep extra cover for 85 to give Henry a second wicket, but the damage was already done.

Despite the further loss of Carey (7), Australia peeled off the remaining 24 runs, and with it put one hand on the Chappell-Hadlee.

And given the absences in their own camp, and the quality of their oppositions, the Black Caps have a lot to do if they’re to stay in the series.

New Zealand 181/6 (Robinson 106 not out; Dwarshius 2/40)

Australia 185/4 (Marsh 85; Henry 2/43)

Australia win by six wickets