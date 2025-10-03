Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.

Black Caps v Australia result: Rain has final say as New Zealand lose chance to win Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

The Black Caps’ chances of reclaiming the Chappell-Hadlee trophy have been washed away, as rain wiped out any chance of a series-levelling victory over Australia.

Just 13 balls were possible in a match that was first shortened to 18 overs, and then nine per side, after New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Australia had been 16/1 in the third over, after Jacob Duffy took the wicket of opener Travis Head for five, before mother nature had the final say at Bay Oval.

The no result means the best New Zealand can hope for is a series-levelling victory in Saturday’s series finale.

Initial forecasts also indicate rain for Saturday’s match, as the two sides celebrate 20 years since the first T20 International.