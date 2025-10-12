Advertisement
Black Caps v England

Black Caps v England: Kane Williamson still absent, New Zealand get injury boost for T20 series

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald sport editors Cam McMillan and Michael Burgess join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to talk this week’s sporting highs and lows.
The Black Caps have received an injury boost for this month’s three-match Twenty20 series against England, however Kane Williamson remains unavailable.

After skipping New Zealand’s tour of Zimbabwe and 2-0 Chappell-Hadlee series defeat to Australia, Williamson was in contention to face England. However, he is managing what coach Rob Walter

