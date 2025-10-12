Herald sport editors Cam McMillan and Michael Burgess join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to talk this week’s sporting highs and lows.

Black Caps v England: Kane Williamson still absent, New Zealand get injury boost for T20 series

The Black Caps have received an injury boost for this month’s three-match Twenty20 series against England, however Kane Williamson remains unavailable.

After skipping New Zealand’s tour of Zimbabwe and 2-0 Chappell-Hadlee series defeat to Australia, Williamson was in contention to face England. However, he is managing what coach Rob Walter has labelled a “minor medical issue”.

Under the terms of his New Zealand Cricket casual playing agreement, Williamson must be available for a certain number of series in the lead-up to next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, if he’s to be eligible for selection.

Injury does not count against Williamson in that race, with Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) and Finn Allen (foot) in the same category.

Still, missing the England series shortens Williamson’s window to impress in the shortest format before the World Cup and leaves opportunities against the West Indies at home and India away to seal a spot.