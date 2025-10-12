The Black Caps have received an injury boost for this month’s three-match Twenty20 series against England, however Kane Williamson remains unavailable.
After skipping New Zealand’s tour of Zimbabwe and 2-0 Chappell-Hadlee series defeat to Australia, Williamson was in contention to face England. However, he is managing what coach Rob Walterhas labelled a “minor medical issue”.
Under the terms of his New Zealand Cricket casual playing agreement, Williamson must be available for a certain number of series in the lead-up to next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, if he’s to be eligible for selection.
Injury does not count against Williamson in that race, with Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) and Finn Allen (foot) in the same category.
Still, missing the England series shortens Williamson’s window to impress in the shortest format before the World Cup and leaves opportunities against the West Indies at home and India away to seal a spot.
While the 25-year-old could have played at Bay Oval if absolutely necessary, the Black Caps sent Ravindra home to recover to face England, which has proven successful.
Allrounder Jimmy Neesham has also been retained in the squad, after his near-match-winning effort in the series finale against Australia, taking four wickets as the Black Caps looked to defend an under-par total.
However, that spot in the squad is vacated by fast bowler Ben Sears, who suffered an injury during training last week.
Sears had complained of discomfort after bowling in the nets, before an MRI scan found a tear to the 27-year-old’s left hamstring, which will take up to four weeks to recover.
Along the same lines, Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back) and Glenn Phillips (groin) remain unavailable through injuries sustained in the New Zealand winter.
The first two matches of the three-match T20 series take place at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, starting on Saturday night, before concluding at Eden Park next Thursday.
Black Caps T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.