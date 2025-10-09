However, Bracewell was only the Black Caps’ acting T20 captain. The full-time role is held by Santner, who missed the series with an abdominal injury.

Black Caps white ball captain Mitchell Santner. Photo / Photosport

The BBL, like most franchise T20 competitions around the world, is at times undermined by a clash with international cricket fixtures around it.

Because the BBL is held at the same time as Australia’s home test matches, the game’s big stars typically miss most, if not all of the competition.

Such a clash with international cricket is one of several questions Santner raised over how a New Zealand team would work.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of water [to go] under the bridge with that,” he told the Herald. “How would that look?

“Would that mean we still have international cricket during that time? Would there be none? Is it a team in? Is it guys playing as locals?

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson celebrates a wicket for the Sydney Thunder. Photo / Photosport

“If there’s a team in the Big Bash, but you’re still playing international cricket during that time, you’re still going to play international cricket.

“I don’t know what that looks like.”

However, despite those questions, Santner still supports the idea of New Zealand representation in the T20 franchise world.

At present, New Zealand is the only major cricketing nation that does not have a franchise model for the shortest format.

Mitchell Santner: "You want to test yourself against the best." Photo / Photosport

Instead, the domestic Super Smash is run by the six major associations, with a focus on developing players to step up into the Black Caps, rather than drive profit.

That, though, has seen players opt out of their NZC central contracts to pursue franchise opportunities elsewhere.

Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have deals in the BBL, while Devon Conway will play in South Africa’s SA20. Both competitions clash with the Super Smash.

Santner is no stranger to the franchise world, having played stints in India, England, the Caribbean and the United States.

Mitchell Santner with fast bowler Matt Henry. Photo / Photosport

And with that on board, Santner is in favour of Kiwi cricketers gaining experience in overseas leagues, and even potentially seeing the Super Smash take on private investment, an idea that was also raised by Weenink.

“You want to test yourself against the best,” Santner continued. “I think the more guys can play in different leagues and different conditions, you’re going to put yourself in a good position.

“Whether it’s that, or a franchise league in New Zealand, I’m not sure what it looks like.

“It’s only going to grow the game, I’d say.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.