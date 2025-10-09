As New Zealand Cricket explores the viability of at least one Kiwi team in Australia’s franchise Twenty20 competition, Black Caps white ball captain Mitchell Santner has suggested the move isn’t as straightforward as many might think.
Last week, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink confirmed Australian reports thatNZC would commission an independent assessment over how New Zealand-based entities could function in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Should the move prove viable, NZC would need to convince its major associations – Auckland, Northern Districts, Wellington, Central Districts, Canterbury and Otago – to get behind the venture.
Cricket Australia would also have to ensure its stakeholders were on board, with the likes of Canberra and even Singapore mooted as potential destinations.
Speaking last week, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Marsh – who captained New Zealand and Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee T20 series – both expressed their approval of a Kiwi presence in the BBL.
Santner is no stranger to the franchise world, having played stints in India, England, the Caribbean and the United States.
And with that on board, Santner is in favour of Kiwi cricketers gaining experience in overseas leagues, and even potentially seeing the Super Smash take on private investment, an idea that was also raised by Weenink.
“You want to test yourself against the best,” Santner continued. “I think the more guys can play in different leagues and different conditions, you’re going to put yourself in a good position.
“Whether it’s that, or a franchise league in New Zealand, I’m not sure what it looks like.
“It’s only going to grow the game, I’d say.”
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.