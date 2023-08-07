Dame Noelene Taurua lines up with the Silver Ferns ahead of a Netball World Cup clash. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Chris Rattue looks at the highs and lows of the sporting weekend.

LOSER: Noeline Taurua and the Silver Ferns

It’s hard to recall a coach’s mojo and reputation collapsing so dramatically.

Taurua was the nation’s darling after her late elevation saw New Zealand triumph against all predictions at the last World Cup.

But it all went horribly wrong this time in South Africa.

Pundits were completely baffled by Kelly Jury’s positional switch during the tournament, among a few other things.

Finishing fourth – along with that unfathomable draw against South Africa – represents a disastrous defence of the title.

There was also the bizarre business of pre-selecting a different team to play the final Constellation Cup games across Tasman last year, which led to the star of two victories here – Peta Toeava – being excluded.

The Silver Ferns’ decline might be traced back to that decision, which saw them snatch defeat from the jaws of a series victory.

Toeava subsequently missed World Cup selection, a decision open to a lot of question even before the tournament in South Africa.

Taurua got a lot of the credit for the 2019 world title, deservedly, so she has to cop the blame for the 2023 capitulation.

She’s got plenty of credits in the bank, and enough to suggest she can turn this around. Incredibly though, there must now be questions about her position.

No one saw this coming.

WINNER: Ellesse Andrews

The Christchurch cyclist, the Olympic keirin silver medallist, became New Zealand’s first world championship gold medal winner in a sprint event.

WINNER: Richie Mo’unga and the All Blacks

On one hand, Damian McKenzie’s madcap performance at first five-eighths against the Wallabies was a big worry. He doesn’t look up to starting a big World Cup game.

On the other hand, Richie Mo’unga’s rescue act and winning penalty further established his place as the commander of this World Cup bid.

The first five debate was over a long time ago, surely, but I think Ian Foster’s one selection mistake in Dunedin was failing to give Mo’unga another opportunity to reinforce his role as the No 10.

Shuffling the deck made a lot of good sense, and a scratch All Blacks team got away with a victory. But in some positions tradition is not such a bad thing.

Mo’unga is the most important cog in this World Cup bid.

WINNER: A powerful scrum

There aren’t all that many scrums in modern rugby, but they remain pivotal.

Two early penalties against the All Blacks front row played a huge part in giving Australia the early initiative, from which they almost won the test in Dunedin.

Coaches will be holding their breath over scrum interpretations in France.

LOSER: Eddie Jones’ communication device

His poor walkie-talkie gets a right hammering whenever things go bad for the Wallabies, which is quite often. He’d better take a stack of them to the World Cup.

LOSER/WINNER: American soccer/world football

The game was up for the American women long before Sweden knocked them out of the World Cup.

Sweden weren’t even very good in the opening knockout-round clash.

The US team had been so underwhelming that the result wasn’t a surprise at all, particularly as Rose Lavelle was suspended.

America did dominate the game but couldn’t score, and lost on penalties.

It was an excellent result in many ways because the time is right for women’s football to become much bigger than a playground for one team.

Congratulations America, for your excellence and for giving the world a character like activist Megan Rapinoe.

But this particular sporting dynasty has come to an end.

WINNER: Andrew Webster

The Warriors carried on their winning NRL ways under Webster against the Titans.

This comes on the back of brilliant news last week, with Webster being quoted on how much he loves coaching the club and living in New Zealand, that he wants to be here long term.

Too many fly-by-night characters have been associated with the club recently … Phil Gould, Nathan Brown, Peter O’Sullivan et al.

Thankfully, they are now distant memories.

WINNER: Birmingham City

NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady has bought a minor stake in the English championship side.

Rich Americans see unglamorous English football clubs as bargain buys, but it’s hard to see a noted winner like Brady letting Birmingham remain an also ran. Let the fun begin.

WINNER: Simone Biles

The genius American gymnast returned to action in stunning style, winning a Chicago event, after a hiatus due to mental health issues. The 26-year-old looks a good prospect for the Paris Olympics, a huge boost for those Games, although she has not confirmed her intentions.

WINNER: Lionel Messi

Already conquering America ... what a relief the football superstar didn’t end up in Saudi Arabia.

LOSER: Boxing

Dillian Whyte’s “adverse” drug test result is a knock to the image of a sport that has struck such good times.

WINNER: Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

A fascinating Netflix documentary on the British cycling sprint ace, who is due to retire as the Tour de France’s greatest stage winner alongside Belgian Eddy Merckx.

WINNER: English Premier League/Pep Guardiola

Gets a mention, on the basis that the greatest sports competition in the world kicks off this week.

Manchester City’s wildly successful manager Pep Guardiola had the perfect reply when asked over the weekend about a third consecutive loss in the non-event Community Shield.

“But we won the Premier Leagues,” he said.

Can anyone stop Guardiola and City? That is the obvious theme for the 2023/24 season.