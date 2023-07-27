Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Football Ferns players dejected during their loss to the Philippines. Photo / Getty

Chris Rattue analyses the best sport to watch this weekend.

(6) Silver Ferns v Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, 7pm - Sky

It’s hard to dredge up enthusiasm for the initial Netball World Cup games.

The Silver Ferns will annihilate T&T and then canter to similar victories against Uganda (Saturday 7pm) and Singapore (Sunday 9pm).

Hopefully, Tonga put up a bit of a fight against Australia on Saturday (9pm), but these games will serve as scene setters.

Basic plan: Hang on during the early stages, and hope for better days with the heavyweight clashes.

The Silver Ferns during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

(5) Evian golf major, from Friday, 1.30am - Sky

Lydia Ko is still ranked third in the world - a long way behind Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda - but on form, she barely rates a mention for the fourth major of the season.

Ko has had her ups and downs and ups. Could it be that we are seeing one of the great Kiwi sporting careers tailing off for good, at the tender age of 26?

To put it another way: does Ko have another surge in her, given that she intends to retire prematurely?

Ko fans have a good reason to check this tournament out, and there are some spectacular views at the resort course.

Ko has a great record in the French major, winning it in 2015 and having the best cumulative score in the past decade.

(4) Steph Curry: Underrated - Apple TV+

A current superstar gets the documentary treatment.

The Golden State Warrior is the low-key father of basketball’s three-point revolution.

Curry was never initially tipped to have such an impact on the game and he hasn’t got close to the Magic Johnson/Michael Jordan type of aura.

And yet his impact on basketball over the past decade has been extraordinary, well beyond all those NBA titles.

A just-available film worth forking out for via a streaming service that comes up with the odd gem.

Steven Adams, like most big men, didn't have much fun trying to guard Steph Curry. Photo / AP

(3) The Ashes, fifth test, from Friday, 10pm (day two) - TVNZ

Not the finale a lot of us had hoped for, with the Ashes already retained by Australia.

It’s never truly a dead rubber between the old enemies though.

And all that English whinging about their weather helping the lucky Aussies (no, I’m not making this up) has added spice to the final fixture.

Who knows when decent test cricket will turn up again, so definitely worth a look.

(2) All Blacks v Wallabies, Saturday, 9.45pm - Sky

The Australians were robbed by the ego mania of referee Mathieu Raynal last year, when he handed the All Blacks a ridiculous get-out-of-jail opportunity.

That aside, the Wallabies usually don’t match up well against the All Blacks’ combination of skill, athleticism and physicality, although the New Zealanders do dip out in one department.

If big rugby tests were decided on the chat, coach Eddie Jones would have these battling Wallabies on top of the world.

The MCG may be the place that determines if he is spinning his team into pre-World Cup form or - as is more likely - talking them into a messy corner.

Man to watch: All Black loosie Shannon Frizell - a star on the belated rise?

The Wallabies face the All Blacks haka during last year's Bledisloe Cup clash. Photo / Photosport

(1) Football Ferns v Switzerland, Sunday, 7pm - Sky

On one hand, the Ferns blew it against the Philippines. On the other hand, they have set up a brilliant cliffhanger in the chase for playoff places.

World tournaments can be very draining - the crowd in Dunedin might help lift a New Zealand side that has experienced a World Cup high and low in a matter of days.

The Ferns must go for the win, even though there are ways a draw will do.

A game that may stop the nation, and one in which the outcome is almost impossible to predict.

Not so fun fact: The All Whites were in a similar position at the World Cup in 2010 but missed out with a flat draw against Paraguay.