Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue: Referee ruined one of the great Rugby World Cup matches

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit, centre, is tackled by Fiji's Lekima Tagitagivalu, right, and Teti Tela during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji. Photo / AP

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit, centre, is tackled by Fiji's Lekima Tagitagivalu, right, and Teti Tela during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji. Photo / AP

OPINION:

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport