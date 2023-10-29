Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue’s winners and losers: NZR got it wrong, Ian Foster’s record is terrible by All Blacks standards

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
The All Blacks fell just short of their Rugby World Cup ambitions in a disappointing final that saw captain Sam Cane sent off in the first half. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all the action from Stade de France. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the Rugby World Cup final.

WINNERS: South Africa (obviously) and their rugby brain power

The Springboks are the greatest World Cup team in history because they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport