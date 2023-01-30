Chris Rattue: Why Razor is wrong pick for next All Blacks coach

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting world in the last few days.

Winner - Jamie Joseph

Jamie Joseph. Photo / Photosport

He’d be my pick for the new All Blacks coach alongside his mate Tony Brown, ahead of the widely popular Scott Robertson.

Joseph and Brown are a proven pair through thick and thin including at international level. This choice would also give the All Blacks their first coach of Maori heritage. And that is important.

New Zealand Rugby moves in mysterious ways but the recent story by NZME’s Liam Napier suggests that the national body will finally act in a decisive way before a World Cup.

And this is the perfect time to quit smoothing the path for assistant coaches to take over, almost by default, because Ian Foster has clearly fallen short.

For Foster, leading the All Blacks to this year’s World Cup knowing he is - in effect - not considered good enough by his bosses would be tough.

But the All Blacks’ performances have veered between okay and rubbish under him and his record would look even worse but for French referee Mathieu Raynal’s ridiculous late ruling which led to Australia’s defeat in Melbourne last year.

Bottom line: NZR has two excellent candidates in Joseph and Robertson. I can’t wait for the new era to begin, so we can finally cut ties with that whole Steve Tew-Graham Henry-Steve Hansen-Ian Foster business. They had their successes, but it had become too in-house for anyone’s good.





Winner and Loser - Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas - the well-beaten Australian Open finalist - stated the obvious when he described Novak Djokovic as the finest tennis player ever.

And yet it needed to be said, because in many minds debating the issue is a much more pleasurable course than handing the Serbian master his due.

Considering his achievements, the sports world is strangely ambivalent about Djokovic.

And the Aussie Open-related rancour aimed at Djokovic last year over his anti-vax stance was insane.

A world in which roughly half of American voters are happy to back one of the biggest liars in history piled vitriol on a tennis player who intended no harm to anyone.

We pick strange targets at times.

There’s something about Djokovic that doesn’t connect with the audience on an emotional level.

And he even excites the wrong sort of passion.

Yes, he got a heartwarming reception in Australia this time. But he also copped more abuse, including as he tossed the ball to serve.

Some champions are loved and revered... think Muhammad Ali. Some are despised, as in the man he beat, poor Sonny Liston.

Somewhere in between lies Novak Djokovic, who is so machine-like that he has taken the game to new levels without people noticing, although Tsitsipas made a point of thanking him for that.

Maybe a lack of obvious vulnerability in Djokovic is the problem. Yet public persona and actual personality can be very different.

Who knows what truly lies within, including with the people we are closest to?

The Djokovic we see has been designed to play incredible tennis, which he does under almost any circumstance.

Djokovic is often so good, on every level of this elite sport, that you forget how good he is because you don’t see the brush strokes.

Despite a hamstring niggle - people even doubted how genuine it was - he was a few classes above the opposition in Melbourne.

What a performance.

And his lack of image manipulation is kind of attractive in the sports PR morass.

It’s even getting easier for me to concede that Roger Federer is the second-best player of all time.

Winner - Mody Maor

Breakers head coach Mody Maor. Photo / Photosport

The first-year New Zealand Breakers head coach has led the club back to the NBL playoffs - after a five-year hiatus - with their place confirmed after the latest basketball victory over Melbourne.

And the crowd is responding, with a big turnout for the Melbourne game despite Auckland’s crazy/scary weather.

After tough times, including a nomadic existence during the pandemic, the Breakers are a hot-ticket item again. Congratulations Mody Maor and everyone else involved on a fine re-build. Hopefully, they can go all the way.

Loser - Sevens rugby

Sevens used to have a lot of charm. There were even fans who made annual excursions to the premier tournament in Hong Kong. It was electric, and fun.

Now not so much, if at all.

Winners - The Wellington Phoenix women’s football team

The Phoenix women almost pulled off a heroic victory on Sunday. Photo / Getty

They have grabbed a few good headlines when there has been a lull in a sport in which the men’s code usually dominates the news.

Women’s football has enormous growth potential in this country, as it still struggles to emerge from a period when the national body treated it like dirt.



