Grace Wisnewski celebrates her goal. Photo/ Getty

“Brutal”

It’s the word that kept popping up as Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence reflected on after a 3-3 draw with the Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

Looking to build on their surprise 5-0 drubbing of Canberra a week earlier, the Phoenix women suffered a series of setbacks around the Brisbane game.

Brisbane thunderstorms saw their trip from Wellington re-routed through Christchurch, and they faced further delays there before heading across the Tasman for the 12th round Liberty A-League game.

They were even unsure at one point if the game would be played, before the A-League confirmed it would take place a day later than scheduled.

In Brisbane, they faced searing heat and humidity, with Lawrence urging her team to be cautious after several players around the league were affected by the conditions.

And the game didn’t prove any easier: defender Kate Taylor was red-carded for a goal-preventing foul and they were down 2-0, all within the first 30 minutes.

Incredibly, the side fought back to lead 3-2, before conceding an 86th-minute equaliser and, finally, had Michaela Robertson’s winner rubbed out for a late offside call.

Backed up last weeks performance with an even better one today. To be 2-0 down and down to 10 after 35mins and to come back and nearly snatch it at the death is something else. Such character shown from the @WgtnPhoenixFC @aleaguewomen team. #bouncebackability — Paul Temple (@paultemplecoach) January 29, 2023

Lawrence was celebrating the Phoenix’s first away goals and competition point, but was “super frustrated” by the offside decision.

She said it had been a “brutal couple of days” and described the heat as “pretty brutal”.

The team did heat sessions in Wellington but it was hard to replicate the humidity and 32 degrees of heat they faced in the game.

“It was stifling hot,” she said.

“We could use all of this as an excuse but we didn’t let this stuff get to us.

“I’m proud of the whole group... the heart and determination”

Michaela Foster’s free kick for the first Phoenix goal was a highlight, and there were terrific goals from Milly Clegg and Grace Wisnewski as the visitors took the lead by the 78th minute.

The next game against Western Sydney is nearly two weeks away, meaning some momentum could be lost.

Lawrence said the players would love to be in action again this week, to further enthuse the league and fans.

“But I’m sure a break will be good,” she said.

“They can revitalise and go hard to get some results from the last eight games of the season.”

Brisbane Roar 3 (S. Connors, K. Gorry, L. Crummer)

Wellington Phoenix 3 (M. Foster, M. Clegg, G. Wisnewski), at AJ Kelly Park, Brisbane.