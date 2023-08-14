Sky TV's new Sky Box, atop the decoder that it replaces.

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

LOSER: The new Sky TV box

It’s an absolute dog in so many ways.

The little white box and matching remote look cute, and they came with Sky chief Sophie Moloney’s personal stamp of approval, in an ad campaign.

BUT… right from the outset, strange things happened.

On trying to record a programme on day one, the little brat went on strike and the screen suggested I needed to upgrade my subscription. Huh?

It hasn’t got any better.

I spent a large part of the weekend fighting with it, wondering how we ever got someone to the Moon.

The problems feel endless.

It’s hard to find where you left off in a recording, rewinds stop short, and on and on.

At one point, this baby-faced entertainment assassin even refused to pause during a Women’s World Cup game.

The whole thing is non-intuitive.

The old box had an excellent system, the main problem being a clunky remote.

Welcome home, clunky remote. Because the imposter is being sent back.

Read More

Review: Sky TV’s new Sky Box: The pros, the cons, the verdict

LOSER: New Zealand Football, if…

So, what is the plan?

That’s the question.

The women’s World Cup – which had trouble selling its TV rights – is being hailed as a success (from what I can gather) around the globe.

Australia’s quarter-final win over France was about as good as a nil-all draw gets, with an epic penalty shootout being won by the hosts.

Heroes were created. Names were flung into the headlines. The country is abuzz.

Over here, it’s a different story.

To anyone who says the tournament has been a brilliant success in New Zealand, I would reply in two words: Mary Fowler.

The 20-year-old Fowler’s sparkling second half against France showed that there is a lot more to Australia than their world star and household name Sam Kerr.

Mary Fowler showed up what is wrong with Kiwi women’s football.

Mary Fowler of Australia celebrates with her team. Photo / Getty Images.

The Football Ferns feel trapped in the past.

Hopefully, Ferns coach Jitka Klimková – who has a long-term contract – can feel confident enough to give the new breed its chance, probably by taking some selection risks.

Hopefully, the new breed is good enough.

There’s a sense that the old guard has held a lot of sway within the Ferns’ setup, even though they are clearly not good enough.

It’s time to move on, somehow, because the big danger is New Zealand will get left further behind.

WINNER: The way women footballers deal with penalties.

Penalties often turn into a shambles in men’s football with the conceding team pulling all sorts of angry protests and dramatic innocence pleas, along with – worse still – stunts designed to disrupt the penalty-taker.

Referees let them get away with it.

It’s refreshing to see the way players have, in general, accepted decisions and got on with the game in the Women’s World Cup.

WINNER: The rebirth of Eliza McCartney…

…as a world-class pole vault star.

There’s something about Eliza.

McCartney is an absolute delight. The Rio bronze medallist has dealt with her battles, mainly involving injuries, with great character.

At one point during her tough years, she actually approached the media to update them on progress, which is almost unheard of.

The comeback gets another test at the world championships this week. And Paris awaits.

Eliza McCartney. Photo / Photosport

WINNER/LOSER: Sports fans

The cost-of-living crisis makes it difficult for many people to have sports subscriptions.

TVNZ’s deal to show American football is a brilliant break for free-to-air viewers. The news isn’t so good for football diehards, with Sky losing the Champions League to $179-a-year BeIN.

WINNER: Damar Hamlin

Incredibly, the Buffalo Bills NFL player made a confident return in pre-season after suffering cardiac arrest during a match in January. Inspirational, perhaps, for those who deal with heart issues.

WINNER: Scott Dixon

Just when you thought the IndyCar legend was stuck in the pack, he wins in Indianapolis.

The 43-year-old admitted that doubts crept pin, as it appeared he might suffer his first winless season in 19 years.

Dixon is now leading the chase behind leader Alex Palou.

Scott Dixon driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrates in victory lane after winning the NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images.





WINNER/LOSER: The New Zealand cricket team

Rah, rah… the great medium-quick bowler Trent Boult is back in the ODI side. It’s better than nothing.

But Boult, an individual contractor, should have been fast-tracked into the test team against England early this year.

LOSER: England rugby and Owen Farrell

The captain’s dodgy tackling technique – leading to a red card against Wales – has come back to haunt England with the Rugby World Cup close to kick-off.

From a playing point of view, poor discipline will play a huge part in deciding this World Cup via penalty decisions.

And there must be some kind of responsibility on the world’s best teams to promote a safer game.

It looks as though new England coach Steve Borthwick backed a loser in trusting Farrell’s leadership.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER/LOSER: Erling Haaland/Manchester City

The Manchester City goalscoring machine of last season netted with his first touch of the ball in the opening round of the EPL.

But that great news for the champions was more than offset by losing the incomparable Kevin De Bruyne to a re-injured hamstring.