Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers: Why the new Sky TV box is full of problems

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
Sky TV's new Sky Box, atop the decoder that it replaces.

Sky TV's new Sky Box, atop the decoder that it replaces.

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

LOSER: The new Sky TV box

It’s an absolute dog in so many ways.

The little white box and matching remote look

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport