Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

TVNZ sidelined as Spark sells Uefa football rights to beIN on a one-year sublicence

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Manchester City's Erling Haaland tangles with Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during the Uefa Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10. Photo / Getty Images

Manchester City's Erling Haaland tangles with Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during the Uefa Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10. Photo / Getty Images

So much for the dream of free Uefa Champions League football after Spark Sport content transitioned to TVNZ.

Exclusive New Zealand rights to the bulk of Spark’s Uefa content wound up with Qatar-owned international streamer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business