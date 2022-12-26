Chris Rattue: 13 reasons why time is up for Ian Foster

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / photosport.nz

Thirteen reasons why time is up for Ian Foster - July 17

Congratulations Ireland.

Johnny Sexton’s side created rugby history in what was a wonderful three-test series.

The Green Machine blew the All Blacks away with pinpoint, muscular and clever rugby.

Even their midweek team got better along the way, against the Māori All Blacks, on a triumphant tour for coach Andy Farrell and his staff.

Ireland’s test series win on New Zealand soil showed they are on the right path as the World Cup looms, and could also set the All Blacks in a better direction as it happens.

If only the NZR would swallow its pride.

Ian Foster’s appointment is one of the greatest bungles in NZ rugby history - July 11

[The anti-Ian Foster brigade was] right. The All Blacks are a shadow of the great side which emerged under Steve Hansen’s coaching and Richie McCaw’s leadership.

Succession planning only works if you have the right people. Otherwise, it becomes a millstone around the neck. All organisations need to understand when they have arrived at a watershed moment, as occurred after the epic 2019 World Cup failure.

In my opinion, appointing Foster is one of the greatest bungles in the history of New Zealand rugby.

There were so many amazing coaching possibilities for the All Blacks to consider. New Zealand has produced many of the best coaches in the world game … Scott Robertson, Jamie Joseph/Tony Brown, Dave Rennie, Joe Schmidt et al.

Instead, New Zealand Rugby fell prey to lazy and uninspired thinking, and even tried to offload the responsibility by using an ad hoc committee to come up with (drum roll) Ian Foster.

Heads must roll at disgraceful Warriors - starting with the CEO - May 9

The Warriors’ disgraceful effort against Cronulla belongs in a Hall of Shame.

Heads must roll and - unfortunately - the cull needs to start with CEO Cameron George.

I’m a huge fan of George, for his upbeat and approachable demeanour and the way he has kept the club going through its Covid-forced nomadic times.

I really hate suggesting his time is up. But it is.

George had no pedigree in putting together a great NRL side - the Warriors are his proving ground on that score and, well, the proof is in this wobbly pudding.

League is such a small sport, and the NRL clubs are leanly staffed by world professional standards, meaning CEOs are highly responsible for results.

It’s time for a change. The club is in quicksand, and sinking. The Warriors need a massive overhaul.

Why Lisa Carrington’s Kiwi rival Aimee Fisher is getting stiffed - April 25

I’ll be cheering for Aimee Fisher in Thursday’s final showdown with Lisa Carrington, with the winner going to the canoe world championships in the K1 500.

Yes, yes. It’s all respect and love between the two paddlers, blah, blah, blah. And everyone seems to think the best-of-three showdown is great for the sport, which it probably is given that most people wouldn’t give a flying fig for canoe sprints between the Olympics.

There are legitimate ways of promoting a sport. The qualification process is about being fair to the athletes. And Fisher is getting stiffed here.

She is the reigning world champion, and in the qualification race which should count - our national championship - she beat the legendary five-time Olympic gold medallist Carrington.

What more should anyone have to do to qualify?

Ian Foster’s ridiculous claim strikes fatal blow to his reputation - August 8

The All Black coach’s bizarre bid for some sort of post-match victory after defeat in South Africa has struck a fatal blow to his already damaged reputation and sent rugby hurtling into the standing joke department.

We used to laugh at things like the England team celebrating a draw. This is in the same department.

And it comes shortly after assistant coaches were sacrificed to save Ian Foster, before they were sprinkled with the coach’s crocodile tears.

His ridiculous claim that the All Blacks’ latest defeat - to South Africa in Mbombela - was the best performance of the year will follow him around forever, I’m afraid.

It was one of the worst performances EVER by an All Black team against the old enemy. They were a spluttering mess on attack, having been outmuscled, outjumped, outthought and out-enthused.

The only saving grace is that, even at their worst, the All Blacks don’t succumb to a score like the 57- 0 drubbing South Africa experienced at Albany just five years ago.

