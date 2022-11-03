Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: Overpriced Sonny Bill Williams v Mark Hunt bout could have been something special

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt will square off in a boxing bout this November. Photo / Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt will square off in a boxing bout this November. Photo / Getty Images

8) Sonny Bill Williams v Mark Hunt, Saturday night – Sky Sport Arena/Sky Sport Now

Why are all pay-per-view combat events priced at $39.95?

Come on people, not all bouts are created equal.

I certainly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport