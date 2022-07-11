Kiwi Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen rounded off successful weekend, All Blacks suffered a hefty 23-12 defeat to Ireland, NZ has comeback against Ireland in Cricket and victory for Olympic pair rowing champions Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the past week of sport.

WINNERS: The anti-Ian Foster brigade

They were right.

The All Blacks are a shadow of the great side which emerged under Steve Hansen's coaching and Richie McCaw's leadership.

Succession planning only works if you have the right people. Otherwise, it becomes a millstone around the neck.

All organisations need to understand when they have arrived at a watershed moment, as occurred after the epic 2019 World Cup failure.

In my opinion, appointing Foster is one of the greatest bungles in the history of New Zealand rugby.

There were so many amazing coaching possibilities for the All Blacks to consider. New Zealand has produced many of the best coaches in the world game… Scott Robertson, Jamie Joseph/Tony Brown, Dave Rennie, Joe Schmidt et al.

Instead, New Zealand Rugby fell prey to lazy and uninspired thinking and even tried to offload the responsibility by using an ad hoc committee to come up with (drum roll) Ian Foster.

The poor results and performances keep rolling in.

Despite the scoreline, Ireland actually exposed the All Blacks in the first test at Eden Park - I can't remember a touring side creating so many great scoring chances.

It is also hard to recall a more pathetic performance on home soil than the shambolic capitulation against the highly competent, physically powerful Irish in Dunedin.

Whether the All Blacks win the World Cup or not, they have got this coaching decision horribly wrong. They have not given themselves the very best chance of regaining the Cup.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster looks on. Photo / Getty

Under Foster, erratic playing standards have seen results tumble to historic lows.

The All Blacks are playing on a mishmash of hope and tired game plans.

But NZ Rugby won't make the desperately needed coaching change before the World Cup.

It will hang on to faint hope and take a punt on a 2023 World Cup miracle saving their reputation rather than concede it got a highly contentious decision wrong.

WINNER: The Four Nations

A clean sweep by England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales over their southern hemisphere rugby opponents this weekend has levelled the three-match series being played around the world. Has the worm finally turned?

WINNER: Rugby test trilogies

The more I think about the proposed new world test league, the more I fear the concept.

There are four great series on the go at the moment - All Blacks/Ireland, Australia/England, South Africa/Wales and Argentina/Scotland. A great weekend of deciders lies in store.

(And Japan almost scored a massive upset over France in the second of their contests.)

The game doesn't need anything else, so long as the powerbrokers go out of their way to back the prospects of the smaller nations within the current formats.

A new world league will not only become tiresome, but it may also lead to even greater confusion and delays on the field as coaches etc. demand more "consistent" decisions across the board.

And with such a packed schedule, players will be left shattered, while coaches are forced to dilute the international game by using greater selection rotation. In the end, we will be left with global mush.

In contrast, comparatively short and sharp rugby series have produced fabulous drama, themes and storylines over the years.

Those backing the new league claim that it will not necessarily mean the end of short tours.

But it is hard to see these test series surviving in a crowded schedule. Even if they do, their premium status will be gone.

The new league will also take a lot of the mystique away from the World Cup.

England levelled the series with the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

WINNER: The test rugby coach who…

…can unlock the secret to putting great back-to-back performances together. There were dramatic reversals this weekend, with historic wins by Ireland and Wales, and England's much more predictable victory in Australia. This mirrors what happens at the World Cup, where teams who get up for big victories often struggle in the next game.

LOSERS: The All Blacks, without…

Said it before, will say it again. The All Blacks are toast when the magnificent Brodie Retallick-Sam Whitelock locking partnership fails. They need to promote some truly great up-and-coming locking prospects, and quick.

LOSERS: The Warriors

The mighty Warriors have appointed another coach. Andrew Webster deserves all our best wishes.

He will take over a squad that is strong enough to contest a top-eight spot, but nothing more than that.

If Webster can keep them in the playoff hunt for most of the season, he will have done okay.

But this is a club that should be achieving so much more than that.