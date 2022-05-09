Voyager 2021 media awards
Chris Rattue's winners and losers: Heads must roll at disgraceful Warriors - starting with CEO Cameron George

6 minutes to read
Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

WINNER: Rugby league

The Warriors' disgraceful effort against Cronulla belongs in a Hall of Shame.

Heads must roll and - unfortunately - the cull needs to start with CEO Cameron George.

