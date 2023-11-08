Super Rugby Pacific franchises name their squads for the 2024 season today.

A few big revelations have emerged already, with the Crusaders confirming the signing of Wales star Leigh Halfpenny and the return of former All Black Ryan Crotty, Angus Ta’avao returns to the Blues, while the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sam Cane, and Beauden Barrett will not return for their respective teams.

The squads will be named throughout the day, starting off at 10am with Chiefs and Fijian Drua, at 11am the Highlanders and Rebels, at 12pm Moana Pasifika and Waratahs, at 1pm the Hurricanes and Brumbies, at 2pm the Blues and Reds, and at 3pm the Crusaders and Force.

Everything you need to know about squad naming day is below the blog.

Chiefs squad 2024

Highlanders squad 2024

Moana Pasifika squad 2024

Hurricanes squad 2024

Blues squad 2024

Crusaders squad 2024

All Blacks on sabbatical

⋅ Chiefs captain Sam Cane is headed overseas to Japan after taking up a sabbatical with Tokyo Sungoliath. He will return to New Zealand in June to be available for selection to the All Blacks for the 2024 Steinlager Series and Rugby Championship campaign.

⋅ Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea will also take an offshore playing break in 2024, heading to Japan this year. The 29-year-old will return to New Zealand in June 2024 and play through until the end of the 2025 season.

All Blacks and high-profile players leaving New Zealand

⋅ Blues first five-eighths Beauden Barrett, a once-in-a-generation player, has signed with Toyota Verblitz in 2024 but it’s expected that he will return to New Zealand, potentially as soon as 2025.

⋅ Blues prop Nepo Laulala has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading scrummagers since making his All Blacks debut in 2015 and is taking his talents to Toulouse next year.

⋅ Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is headed back to Mt Smart, signing a three-year deal with the Warriors.

⋅ Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick is reuniting with former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie at Japanese club Kobelco Kobe Steelers on a three-year deal.

⋅ Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles has at least one more stop before he hops off the rugby train as Japan’s Top League champions Kubota Spears Funabashi announced his signing.

⋅ Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has played more than 350 first-class matches but isn’t done yet, having signed with French team Pau alongside brother Luke.

⋅ Crusaders first five-eighths Richie Mo’unga leaves for Japan next year until 2026 in prime form having signed a deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus, along with Frizell.

⋅ Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga’anuku signed with French club Toulon earlier this year, covering one and a half seasons finishing in July 2025.

⋅ Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith, who has played the most games for the club, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz and will be joined by Beauden Barrett.

⋅ Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell has signed a deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus, who are coached by Todd Blackadder. There is a chance Frizell will come back to New Zealand’s shores, with his contract thought to be for one year.

⋅ Other notable players headed overseas are Tom Robinson (Blues), Brad Weber (Chiefs), Alex Nankivell (Chiefs), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs), Jack Goodhue (Crusaders), and Marino Mikaele Tu’u (Highlanders).

When does the Super Rugby Pacific season start?

Super Rugby Pacific will start with a grand final rematch between the Crusaders and Chiefs on Friday, February 23, at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

The 2024 draw sees the 12 teams playing 14 matches during the regular season, consisting of 11 round-robin matches and three additional rivalry clashes, followed by an eight-team finals series.

Round two will see all 12 teams come together in Melbourne for the Super Round for a three-day festival of rugby at AAMI Park.

Anzac Day will be honoured in round 10 while Culture Round in round 12 will see the competition celebrate the diversity in the game.

The Fijian Drua will again play their seven home games in Fiji and Moana Pasifika is currently exploring opportunities to host fixtures in Samoa and other destinations across the Pacific.

What is the Super Rugby Pacific draw?