Leigh Halfpenny has played more than 100 tests for Wales. Photo / AP

The Crusaders are set to add Wales veteran Leigh Halfpenny to their squad for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

According to British media, the champions have signed the British and Irish Lions fullback for next season. The Super Rugby Pacific squads are revealed on Thursday.

New Crusaders coach Rob Penney worked with Halfpenny at Munster.

The 34-year-old has played 101 tests for Wales and will put on the red jersey for the final time against the Barbarians in Cardiff this week.

“I’m looking for that to be announced next week... I’d like to carry on playing for another couple of seasons if I can,” Halfpenny told Wales Online. “I’ve got a contract for another season and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

The Crusaders are looking to replace All Blacks winger Leicester Fainga’anuku, who has signed an 18-month contract with French Top 14 club Toulon, while Richie Mo’unga (Toshiba) and Jack Goodhue (Castres Olympique) have also left the franchise.

Former Crusaders coach and upcoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is taking charge of the Barbarians this weekend, alongside outgoing Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

When asked about reports his former side was signing Halfpenny, Robertson told the BBC: “I don’t know Leigh personally but it looks a good match.”