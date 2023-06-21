Nepo Laulala in action against England. Photosport

All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala has played his final season of Super Rugby after signing with a French club, the Blues have confirmed.

There was speculation the 45-test veteran was heading to France last year before he signed a one-year deal with New Zealand Rugby.

The 31-year-old was named in Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship squad on Sunday as he looks to appear in his second World Cup.

The Blues posted a video on social media to farewell the players departing the franchise with the message saying ‘Nepo Laulala reunited with the ‘Big Uce’ in France’.

Laulala’s older brother Casey, who also played for the All Blacks, posted on Instagram also saying last Friday’s semifinal defeat to the Crusaders was his final game.