Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly returning to the New Zealand Warriors.

Multiple Australian outlets have reported that Tuivasa-Sheck will return to his former club in 2024 on a three-year deal.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s future has been a subject of significant speculation, with the former NRL star off-contract at the end of 2023 after having switched codes to join the Blues in a quest to play at the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who played for the Warriors from 2016 to 2021 after having made his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2012, has played three tests for the All Blacks and is expected to be in the mix for a spot at the World Cup in Japan.

Confirmation of the deal is expected shortly.

- More to come